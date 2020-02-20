MIPS take up soars with more manufacturers adopting tech

The number of brands fitting their helmets with systems designed to prevent brain injury caused by rotation has increased, with the leading supplier reporting a 39 per cent rise in sales.

MIPS supplies its ‘multi-directional impact protection system’ for brands to use within their helmets. Californian brand Giro was an early adopter, fitting the slim plastic layers to all its helmets, but more have come on board, including Specialized.

MIPS is also being rolled out to more children’s helmets, with specialist Nutcase using its adoption of the extra safety feature as its unique selling point.

The Swedish brand, which has its own testing facility at its Hq in Stockholm, has presented its year-end report for 2019, reporting a 39 per cent increase in sales. A total of 103 brands have now adopted the tech, with 583 models sporting the ‘brain protection system’.

Commenting on the growth, MIPS CEO Max Strandwitz said: “The MIPS’ brand is continuously being strengthen through repeated best in test acknowledgments by independent testing institutions, positive articles in several sport and category specific media and a broader offering of helmet brands. This has led to an increased consumer demand for helmets branded with the yellow MIPS logotype.”

He added: “We have also noted that more and more customers [helmet brands] have taken the strategic decision to offer the MIPS BPS in all their helmet models. The American helmet brand Specialized received a great response in bicycle media when communicating their all-in commitment with MIPS some time ago. During the quarter, we saw two additional examples of this when the lifestyle helmet brand Nutcase as well as Bollé announced that they intend to implement the MIPS BPS in all their bicycle and snow helmet models. Naturally, we are very pleased with these brands’ commitment to offer safer helmets”.

There are other systems out there aiming to prevent damage caused by rotational forces in the event of a crash. Last year, Bontrager rolled out helmets with tech from its licensee, WaveCel.

WaveCel is a collapsible cellular material designed to absorb energy by ‘flexing, crumpling and gliding’, according to Trek. The brand said that these three absorbing attributes mean the helmet can protect a cyclist’s head during the twists and turns of a crash.

It also said that 99 times out of a 100, WaveCel prevents concussions caused by common cycling accidents.

MIPS however disputed the claims, following testing at its facility.