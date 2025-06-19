8.2 million calories were burned globally in 2024 on Brompton bikes

Approximately 8.2 million calories were burned last year on Brompton bikes, according to the brand in new data released to mark the 50th anniversary of the folding bike.

The firm estimates that in London alone, where the company is based, there are now over 80,000 Brompton bikes in use across the city. The Brompton community is said to be 500,000 strong globally, with approximately 27,500 hours spent on the bikes in 2024 alone. Brompton estimates that this equates to around 8.2 million calories burned.

The first Brompton was created in 1975 by the founder, Andrew Ritchie, in south west London. To mark its 50th year, the brand threw open its factory doors on Thursday to enable the general public to gain some insight into how the bikes are made and an overview of the design process.

"Since Andrew first created the Brompton, aside from it being an ingenious product, our biggest strength has been the people who have believed and embraced what our small folding bike can provide,” CEO Will Butler-Adams said, celebrating the brand’s birthday.

"It starts with our factory team in London, handcrafting the highest quality bike in the world, and ends with our community of riders who use the Brompton as a real-life cheat code.

"From beating Beijing’s morning commute traffic, to discovering the streets of Berlin, Brompton opens up a whole new world of mobility. One that offers urban freedom to riders and ultimately, happier lives. It’s this shared understanding that brings our communities around the world together every week."

Last month, Brompton launched two special edition bikes ahead of the Tour de France getting underway in Lille on 5 July. The brand announced on Thursday that another new model will be released to celebrate the 50th anniversary.

"Over the past ten years, our capacity for innovation has grown massively," Brompton’s chief design officer, Will Carleysmith, said. "We’ve never had a more exciting line-up of ideas in the works. We’re developing more products than ever, aiming to meet a wider range of needs and help even more people enjoy the freedom and fun that comes with owning a Brompton."