8.2 million calories were burned globally in 2024 on Brompton bikes

Folding bike brand celebrates 50th anniversary with open day at its London factory

Four riders on Brompton bikes
(Image credit: Brompton)
Approximately 8.2 million calories were burned last year on Brompton bikes, according to the brand in new data released to mark the 50th anniversary of the folding bike.

The firm estimates that in London alone, where the company is based, there are now over 80,000 Brompton bikes in use across the city. The Brompton community is said to be 500,000 strong globally, with approximately 27,500 hours spent on the bikes in 2024 alone. Brompton estimates that this equates to around 8.2 million calories burned.

