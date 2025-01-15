Tour de France expected to remain on free-to-air TV in the UK from 2026

ITV deal runs out in 2025 after Warner Bros. Discovery signed exclusivity deal with race organiser

Jonas Vingegaard, Remco Evenepoel and Tadej Pogacar during the 2024 Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By
published
in News

Free-to-air coverage of the Tour de France in Britain is expected to still be available from 2026 after Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) and Eurosport secured exclusive broadcast rights in a deal which runs until 2030.

The deal between the Tour's organiser, ASO, and the two broadcasters means that ITV will no longer show live coverage and highlights of the French Grand Tour after this summer which came as a bitter blow to cycling fans in the UK. This followed the closure of GCN+ at the end of the previous season.

