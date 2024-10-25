British free-to-air Tour de France highlights being 'explored' for 2026, after ITV loses rights

2025 will be the last year for the Tour on ITV, as 25 years of coverages comes to an end due to Warner Bros. Discovery "exclusivity" deal

Sprinters race for the line at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published
in News

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) is understood to be "exploring" the option of showing free-to-air highlights of the Tour de France in the UK, after ITV lost the rights to showing the French Grand Tour from 2026.

The news of WBD's "exclusivity" deal on Friday morning put the future of free-to-air Tour coverage in doubt; it is now all but confirmed that 2025 will be the last year for ITV's flagship cycling programme. ITV declined to comment.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.

Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.

Latest
You might also like