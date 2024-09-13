British Cycling 'embraces' challenges in reviving domestic scene

Over a year after it appointed a task force, British Cycling has said it has made some "quick progress" in revitalising domestic racing, but still has a way to go.

On Friday, the governing body shared a progress update from its task force meetings, chaired by three-time Olympic champion Ed Clancy and first assembled in August last year. The group published 16 broad recommendations in January, suggesting ways to improve the British racing scene.

According to the latest update, British Cycling has tackled fewer than half of these recommendations over the last eight months.

The federation's biggest achievement came in securing the women's and men's editions of the Tour of Britain, which ran successfully in June and September, following concerns that they would not take place. To sponsor the events, British Cycling struck a "major long-term" partnership with Lloyds Bank, who also support the National Road Championships and racing series.

Still, the update made clear, more progress needs to be made in events below the elite ranks.

"The economic reality, increasing complexity and cost of delivering races on the highway are all difficulties that we embrace," British Cycling said.

"Not to mention the financial pressure and risks placed on volunteers who choose to organise events and the dwindling number of licence holders and event organisers, all with a greater need to drive commercial revenue."

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Earlier this week, the organiser of the Ryedale Grasscrete Grand Prix announced that the race will cease to continue in its current form. The event was part of the National Road Series, the top tier of domestic racing, which has shrunk in recent years. This season, the series counted five races in the open category and six for the women; in 2019, before the Covid pandemic, there were 10 open races and eight women's races.

While British Cycling's task force update revealed limited progress in helping the National Road Series, it did "acknowledge the disappointment" surrounding cancelled events.

The governing body added that it is now looking for solutions that are "sustainable" and more than a "sticking plaster".

Over the next six months, British Cycling has said it will look to boost the profile of the National Road and Circuit Series, create a "winning pattern" playbook for hosting events, and work closely with local authorities.

"We will continue to report on our progress regularly, but know we can only achieve our goals with the support of the whole community," the update read.