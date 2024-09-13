British Cycling 'embraces' challenges in reviving domestic scene
Governing body shares task force update, revealing it has tackled fewer than half of its previous recommendations
Over a year after it appointed a task force, British Cycling has said it has made some "quick progress" in revitalising domestic racing, but still has a way to go.
On Friday, the governing body shared a progress update from its task force meetings, chaired by three-time Olympic champion Ed Clancy and first assembled in August last year. The group published 16 broad recommendations in January, suggesting ways to improve the British racing scene.
According to the latest update, British Cycling has tackled fewer than half of these recommendations over the last eight months.
The federation's biggest achievement came in securing the women's and men's editions of the Tour of Britain, which ran successfully in June and September, following concerns that they would not take place. To sponsor the events, British Cycling struck a "major long-term" partnership with Lloyds Bank, who also support the National Road Championships and racing series.
Still, the update made clear, more progress needs to be made in events below the elite ranks.
"The economic reality, increasing complexity and cost of delivering races on the highway are all difficulties that we embrace," British Cycling said.
"Not to mention the financial pressure and risks placed on volunteers who choose to organise events and the dwindling number of licence holders and event organisers, all with a greater need to drive commercial revenue."
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Earlier this week, the organiser of the Ryedale Grasscrete Grand Prix announced that the race will cease to continue in its current form. The event was part of the National Road Series, the top tier of domestic racing, which has shrunk in recent years. This season, the series counted five races in the open category and six for the women; in 2019, before the Covid pandemic, there were 10 open races and eight women's races.
While British Cycling's task force update revealed limited progress in helping the National Road Series, it did "acknowledge the disappointment" surrounding cancelled events.
The governing body added that it is now looking for solutions that are "sustainable" and more than a "sticking plaster".
Over the next six months, British Cycling has said it will look to boost the profile of the National Road and Circuit Series, create a "winning pattern" playbook for hosting events, and work closely with local authorities.
"We will continue to report on our progress regularly, but know we can only achieve our goals with the support of the whole community," the update read.
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders.
An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides.
He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism.
-
-
Tweets of the week: Peter Sagan cycles on water, Mathieu van der Poel hops about, and the European Championships has an anthem?!
Stevie Williams signs for Ipswich Town, and there is a gold medal thief in our midst...
By Adam Becket Published
-
Ignore the angry backlash – new smart traffic lights for cyclists could make all our lives better
Anything that makes life easier for cyclists seems to get the motoring lobby in a tizz – but in truth even they could benefit
By James Shrubsall Published
-
British Cycling's future secured by 'game-changing' title sponsor deal with Lloyds Bank
The 'landmark' partnership will see the bank sponsor the Tours of Britain and be present on GB's cycling kit
By Adam Becket Published
-
British Cycling targeted by anti-Shell billboards
Activists from Brandalism have replaced adverts with their own artwork across the country ahead of Shell's AGM
By Adam Becket Published
-
Laura Kenny, Britain’s most successful female Olympian, announces retirement
Kenny won five Olympic and seven world titles during her illustrious career on the track
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Former Ineos Grenadiers boss Rod Ellingworth becomes race director of Tour of Britain
"I feel a real responsibility to get this right," says Ellingworth about new role
By Tom Davidson Published
-
'We'll have rounder wheels than everyone else' - Team GB confident in new Olympics tech
Updated Hope-Lotus bike won't feature until Paris, confirms performance director Stephen Park
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Jody Cundy Q&A: 'Strictly Come Dancing made me a stronger cyclist'
The Paralympic legend tells Cycling Weekly about almost retiring in 2012, the time he borrowed a Porsche, and how dancing can make us all better cyclists
By Tom Davidson Published
-
‘It’s a performance thing’ - why riders are eating Calippos and Greggs steak bakes to fuel gold medals
Forget expensive gels, the best race nutrition comes from corner shops
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Emily Bridges says British Cycling 'violated' her human rights over trans participation rule change
National federation blocked transgender riders from competing in its female event category last year
By Tom Thewlis Published