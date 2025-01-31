Tour of Britain races boosted local economies by £30 million

YouGov data shows significant impact both the men’s and women’s national tours had on host towns across the country

Stevie Williams
(Image credit: SWPix.com)
Tom Thewlis
By
published

The Lloyds Bank Tours of Britain boosted host towns' local economies by more than £30 million last year, data released by YouGov has revealed.

A study carried out after the races took place in 2024 by the research firm showed that the direct economic impact of both events was huge, with the four-stage Tour of Britain Women in June bringing in a value of £10.4 million to local areas, while the Tour of Britain Men boosted local economies by £17.2 million. According to the data the total event impact came to £11.9 million and £21.2 million respectively.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis
News and Features Writer

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine. 

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered major races elsewhere across the world. As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and focuses on coverage of UK domestic cycling. 

 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like