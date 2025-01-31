Tour of Britain races boosted local economies by £30 million

The Lloyds Bank Tours of Britain boosted host towns' local economies by more than £30 million last year, data released by YouGov has revealed.

A study carried out after the races took place in 2024 by the research firm showed that the direct economic impact of both events was huge, with the four-stage Tour of Britain Women in June bringing in a value of £10.4 million to local areas, while the Tour of Britain Men boosted local economies by £17.2 million. According to the data the total event impact came to £11.9 million and £21.2 million respectively.

British Cycling took over the management of both events in early 2024 after the collapse of the firm previously behind both events, SweetSpot. The national governing body said in January that they were in a race against time to stage the Tour of Britain Women, due to the fallout of the former organisers liquidation, making the significant financial impact of the race even more notable.

The data analysis project only included spending by attendees from outside the host economies who came to the events. Spending by locals in each of the areas was said to be excluded meaning that the figures may underplay the true impact of both races.

"We are really encouraged to see the huge impact the Lloyds Tour of Britain Women and Men is having across England, Scotland and Wales," Jonathan Day of British Cycling Events said. "The figures from the report demonstrate the huge social and economic impact these events have on communities across the UK.

"Not only do travelling spectators and local residents have the opportunity to experience high quality racing on their doorstep, but the lasting legacy is apparent. It is encouraging that so many more people have been inspired to be active and cycle more often - allowing more people to experience the joy of cycling.

"2024 was a huge success and we are excited to see the impact the 2025 Lloyds Tour of Britain has, and many more editions in the future."

The research also shows that a combined £3.5 million was invested by event organisers and suppliers in the local areas across both of the two races.

The women's race was won by Belgium's Lotte Kopecky, with Briton Stevie Williams taking the overall title in the men's equivalent in September. The length of the men's race was previously cut to six stages with the aim of achieving equal parity between both events moving forwards.