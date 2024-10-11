British Cycling to 'supercharge' Tours of Britain with new IMG deal
Global media company to help get medial and commercial rights into a "healthy place" in order to invest into other parts of BC
British Cycling has signed a deal with global media rights and events company IMG to "supercharge their ambition" with the men's and women's Tours of Britain, its CEO said on Thursday.
The deal, also announced on Thursday, will see British Cycling Events work with IMG for the next six years, providing "industry-leading expertise in production, media rights distribution, commercial partnerships, digital marketing and advisory services for the Lloyd’s Bank Tour of Britain events".
A press release continued: "In addition, IMG will provide strategic advisory services for British Cycling Events’ wider portfolio and operations."
The Tours of Britain were both organised by BC this year for the first time, after the governing body took over the rights for the pair. The men's was won by Stevie Williams in September, while the women's was won by Lotte Kopecky in June.
Speaking to Cycling Weekly, British Cycling CEO Jon Dutton explained that this was part of the plan to fund other parts of British Cycling.
"A key part of our five-year vision was delivering the Tours of Britain for men and women, which we have done," he said. "The relationships with IMG will help us supercharge our ambition, particularly in the commercial space. In the early days, we are focused on the Tours, but over time, as we extend that vision, we have talked about urban, track and other things, and their expertise across media rights, commercial, digital marketing etc will help with fan engagement and revenue.
"We need to ensure that the races are financially sustainable. We know that we live in a really challenging environment. Things on the public highway are expensive, and they need a high level of commercial revenue to be sustainable. That’s priority number one. Second is to look at the possibility of both events. What do we want them to look like, and what do the cycling community want them to look like? Growth could be multifaceted, whether that’s longer Tours, more riders, or more fans to enjoy the experience.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
"It’s really important to get the media and commercial rights into a healthy place so we can continue to invest in other areas of the business."
"If we can get British Cycling Events to generate a return, that return is going to be invested back into BC and it can be invested into community, or events, multiple areas," Dutton continued. "The first thing is we need to get to a point where we have a surplus to invest, and that’s very much the principle.
"The concern is the ability to run sustainable events. We know on the road that it’s harder than anything else, and that it is more acute for National Road Series organisers than for National Circuit Series organisers.
"2024 as a whole has been about rebuilding, and 2025 onwards, we want to kick on. We are realistic, there is no magic wand for where we want to get to, but hopefully people can see continual evolution. Hopefully, some things we’ve done this year is a massive step in the right direction."
Robbie Henchman, president of global partnerships at IMG, said: "This partnership is a unique opportunity to build upon and deliver a new purpose-led vision for British Cycling. The game-changing agreement with Lloyds Bank will help boost access to cycling through innovative events and concepts that have the potential to engage people of all ages in new and meaningful ways.
"Through IMG’s global network and unparallelled expertise, we have the capabilities to help further reinvigorate the sport, attract new fans and drive deeper engagement with its dedicated fan base, enabling British Cycling Events to extend its investment into cycling at all levels."
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.
Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.
-
-
Zwift extends free Play Controllers worth $99 with all eligible Zwift Smart Trainer purchases until Monday 14th October
Deals Zwift is celebrating ten years of virtual cycling and everyone's invited
By Paul Brett Published
-
I'm about to turn 40 - how can I keep riding fast?
Approaching a landmark birthday, Charlie Graham-Dixon explores how ageing affects cycling performance and what can be done to stay ahead of the curve
By Charlie Graham-Dixon Published
-
British Cycling 'embraces' challenges in reviving domestic scene
Governing body shares task force update, revealing it has tackled fewer than half of its previous recommendations
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Tweets of the week: Julian Alaphilippe swings by Greggs at the Tour of Britain
Un steak bake, s'il vous plaît
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Protestors at Tour of Britain accuse Israel-Premier Tech of 'sportswashing'
Team says it is 'excited to race' and 'respects everyone's right to free speech'
By Tom Davidson Published
-
British Cycling's future secured by 'game-changing' title sponsor deal with Lloyds Bank
The 'landmark' partnership will see the bank sponsor the Tours of Britain and be present on GB's cycling kit
By Adam Becket Published
-
British Cycling targeted by anti-Shell billboards
Activists from Brandalism have replaced adverts with their own artwork across the country ahead of Shell's AGM
By Adam Becket Published
-
Laura Kenny, Britain’s most successful female Olympian, announces retirement
Kenny won five Olympic and seven world titles during her illustrious career on the track
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Former Ineos Grenadiers boss Rod Ellingworth becomes race director of Tour of Britain
"I feel a real responsibility to get this right," says Ellingworth about new role
By Tom Davidson Published
-
'We'll have rounder wheels than everyone else' - Team GB confident in new Olympics tech
Updated Hope-Lotus bike won't feature until Paris, confirms performance director Stephen Park
By Tom Davidson Published