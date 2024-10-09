British Cycling CEO says there is 'no easy solution' to 20mph restrictions issue faced by UK race organiser

Junior Tour of Wales hit by last minute route change in August due to 11 kilometres of 20mph zones on course

Junior Tour of Wales
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By
published
in News

British Cycling CEO Jon Dutton said there is "no easy solution" to the introduction of 20 mile per hour zones, which caused problems for one race organiser in Wales earlier this year, and is likely to affect more events in the future.

Back in late August, the Junior Tour of Wales was forced into a last minute route change due to just eleven kilometres of 20mph zones featuring on the course. The race eventually went ahead as planned, although race organiser Richard Hopkins was faced with an array of challenges to overcome in order to make the event happen, including the collapse of a planned legal mitigation. 

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis
News and Features Writer

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine. 

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered major races elsewhere across the world. As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and focuses on coverage of UK domestic cycling. 

 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸