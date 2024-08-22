Road racing in Wales in 'unsustainable' situation, governing body says

Beicio Cymru asks for help, as data shows sharp drop off in participants in road races

Junior Tour of Wales
Lewis Askey leads the Junior Tour of Wales in 2019
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published

Road racing in Wales is in an "unsustainable" situation, its governing body has said, as it asked for help from cyclists in the country.

In a statement released this week, Beicio Cymru (formerly Welsh Cycling) used data to show the sharp drop off in people taking part in road events, and also to detail the problems it has had in running the Junior Tour of Wales and the Welsh Road Championships this year.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸