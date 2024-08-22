Road racing in Wales in 'unsustainable' situation, governing body says

Road racing in Wales is in an "unsustainable" situation, its governing body has said, as it asked for help from cyclists in the country.

In a statement released this week, Beicio Cymru (formerly Welsh Cycling) used data to show the sharp drop off in people taking part in road events, and also to detail the problems it has had in running the Junior Tour of Wales and the Welsh Road Championships this year.

"Everyone involved in cycling is aware that road racing is struggling," Robbie George, Beicio Cymru's director of development and events, said. "The following graphs highlight the challenge we are dealing with – a massive reduction in the number of participants at road events, which there is no single factor for. It is complex, and there are many issues – and we need your help to work through these to help us continue delivering quality events in Wales.

(Image credit: Beicio Cymru)

The above graph shows how participants in Beicio Cymru's road races has fallen dramatically since before the Covid pandemic, with more than 1200 riders in 2019 falling to less than 400 this year. Other graphs showed significant declines in time trials and circuit racing.

"The figures are alarming," George wrote. "What we know for sure is we don’t have enough events, or event organisers, costs are going up and of the events we have had we haven’t had enough participants. Events have been cancelled due to this, whilst events that have run or are running, such as the Welsh Road Championships, will run at a significant loss – it is simply unsustainable."

George went onto discuss problems the governing body has face with organising the Junior Tour of Wales and the Welsh Road Championships. The former has been affected by Wales' new 20mph road rules, while the latter has been affected by a lack of entrants.

This week, it emerged that the Junior Tour of Wales had been forced into a last minute course alteration due to a handful of 20mph zones featuring in the 381 kilometre route.

The Welsh Road Championships have been postponed to September rather than June, with the masters race merged with the seniors, and with no time trial. The race will now take place in Llandrindod Wells on 1 September.

"A two-day event was set to run at a loss of over several thousand," George said. "This may seem small in the context, but such are the financial pressures within Wales and specifically Beicio Cymru that any loss on a single event cannot be easily absorbed. We made a difficult decision to merge masters with seniors, and to cancel the time trial, so delivering a one day event at a more manageable but still significant loss.

"Of course, this leads to further issues in terms of how different groups will be managed safely, whilst delivering a quality race. Ultimately, we have had to align categories, leading to a shorter race for seniors but longer for masters – a concession on both fronts to allow the race to continue."

Last year Beicio Cymru lost £57k after being caught out by a large cyber fraud scam, with the loss not being covered by the national governing body’s insurance policy at the time.

In his statement, George went on to say how members and cyclists in Wales could help with the situation the governing body, and road racing in Wales, had found itself in.

"Come and talk to us during our event strategy consultations," he wrote. "Let us know your ideas, and solutions and help us work through this. We don’t claim to have all the answers and we absolutely will listen – and take your constructive criticism. It will take a collective effort to turn this around.

"Secondly, join a discipline commission if you can spare the time. Commissions play a vital role in scrutinising decisions and approaches, whilst developing ongoing solutions.

"Lastly, if you have the time, energy and ambition, become an event organiser. We are too reliant on a small group of event organisers who are trying their best to keep the sport alive, but they need help. Get in touch if you can help."

If you are a race organiser or competitor with views on the state of racing in Wales, or across the UK, please email cycling@futurenet.com.