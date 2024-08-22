Welsh Cycling victims of £57k cyber fraud scam in 2023

Beicio Cymru were not covered by insurance for loss

Welsh Cycling
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By
published

Welsh Cycling - now Beicio Cymru - lost £57k last year after being caught out by a large cyber fraud scam, with the loss not being covered by the national governing body’s insurance policy at the time.

Cycling Weekly has seen an email sent to members by Caroline Spanton, the organisation’s chief executive officer, in December 2023 which confirms the crime took place and states that the governing body's end of year deficit for 2022/23 almost doubled as a result. 

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine. 

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered races elsewhere across the world. 

As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and helps with coverage of UK domestic cycling. 

 

Latest