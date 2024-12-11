British Cycling sees 11% decline in membership in less than two years

British Cycling’s member count has fallen by 15,000 people in 20 months, as the governing body posts financial losses for the third year in a row.

According to the company's annual accounts, released last week, membership numbers fell from 137,968 to 128,663 in the year to the end of March 2024. Cycling Weekly asked British Cycling for an up-to-date figure, and was told that this has since fallen further, to 122,982 at the end of November, representing a 10.86% decline in 20 months.

The governing body’s income from membership also fell in the financial year to March 2024, from £6.1 million to £5.8 million, with the company posting an overall pre-tax loss of £660,329.

Commenting on the company’s accounts, British Cycling chair Frank Slevin said: “The financial year proved to be another challenging year financially, with declining grant, event and membership income offset by increasing sponsorship income.”

Slevin added that the organisation has since taken “proactive steps” to address the declining membership, and has seen “growth in our cash sales”.

Paid British Cycling members benefit from liability insurance, legal support and exclusive brand offers. A membership is also required to obtain a licence to race.

In spring this year, British Cycling changed its annual membership offerings, charging a baseline £50 for a standard adult membership, and £80 for the premium equivalent. Previously, prices ranged across tiers for fans, commuters and racers, with an entry-level racing membership costing £27.

As part of the new model, British Cycling also introduced a ‘supporter’ tier which is free. As such, this provides no income for the governing body, and is not included in the overall membership figures. A spokesperson said the number of people who have signed up for free is “significant”.

In October last year, Cycling Weekly reported that 11 British Cycling employees – from a 250-strong workforce – had been made redundant, to a backdrop of declining membership numbers and sponsorship shortfalls.

The governing body has also faced criticism from its members due its partnership with oil and gas giant Shell, announced in autumn 2022.

British Cycling’s latest annual accounts detail the first full year of the Shell deal, and show an increase in commercial partnership funds from £1.86 million to £2.52 million. This figure was also bolstered by new deals with Destination Sport, Sportive Breaks and eyewear brand Coral, as well as longstanding partnerships with brands such as Lotus, Schwalbe and Lazer.

According to CEO Jon Dutton, it is now “imperative” that British Cycling expands its self-generated income in order to increase investment, and better provide for members. Dutton wrote in the annual accounts report that the company is “well-placed” to return to growth, although there is “no overnight fix”.

“The environment in which we operate is incredibly challenging but we are on a journey of continual improvement with a high amount of determination,” Dutton said.

Despite financial losses of over £660,000, British Cycling reduced its deficit in the year to March 2024, compared to a pre-tax loss of £1.16 million the year before.

Asked for comment on the declining member numbers to date, British Cycling’s head of membership, Emma Hadley, said: “The priority for membership this year has been revenue growth – which we’ve achieved – and both implementing and raising awareness of our attractive membership offering with a strong sense of community and belonging.

“This will continue to be a big focus in 2025, plus personalised content, improved onboarding and overall customer experience for members, as our data and digital infrastructure evolves.”