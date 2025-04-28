British Paralympian found alive and safe after missing person report

Sam Ruddock hadn't been heard from in 11 days, but has now been located

Sam Ruddock with a gold medal
(Image credit: Charlie Forgham-Bailey/SWpix)
Tom Davidson
By
published

British Paralympian Sam Ruddock has been found alive after being reported as a missing person in Las Vegas, USA.

The 35-year-old had not been heard from in 11 days, after travelling to the US to attend a wrestling event.

