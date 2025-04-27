Urgent search launched for British Paralympian reported missing in Las Vegas

An urgent search has been launched to find British Paralympian Sam Ruddock, who has been reported missing in Las Vegas, USA.

The 35-year-old cyclist was last heard from on 16 April, with the UK police, US police and international organisation Interpol notified of his disappearance.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black trousers and a cycling helmet.

A statement, issued to Cycling Weekly by Ruddock's friend, Lucy Hatton, read: “Sam traveled solo to Las Vegas in April, hoping to attend WrestleMania. He was last heard from at around 1 PM on Wednesday, April 16th. His final social media activity was earlier that morning, showing him at the Gold and Silver Pawn Shop — this is his last known location.

“Sam stayed one night at the Bungalow Hostel Hotel but did not check out and did not return to collect his belongings. Since then, there has been no communication or confirmed sightings.”

A former Paralympic runner, turned shot putter, Ruddock joined the British national cycling squad in 2019. He went on to win two world titles in the kilometre time trial, competing in the C1 category as an athlete with cerebral palsy.

On Ruddock’s disappearance, a British Cycling spokesperson said: “British Cycling understands that para-cyclist Sam Ruddock was reported missing to UK and US police and Interpol after not being heard from since Wednesday 16th April 2025, while visiting Las Vegas, USA.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“We urge anyone who has been in contact with Sam since 16th April or may have any information of his whereabouts to contact their local police department as soon as possible."

Ruddock's disappearance is being investigated by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Anyone with information about the 35-year-old's whereabouts can also contact the UK police, or Ruddock's friend Lucy Hatton on Instagram: @lucyelizabethhatton.

Speaking to the BBC, Hatton said Ruddock's disappearance was "really, really out of character", but that recently he had not been in "the right head space".

"Anything, even if it feels minor, just send it over," Hatton urged people on Instagram. "Everything we can get, we're sharing with the police. We just need to get as much awareness now."