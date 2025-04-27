Urgent search launched for British Paralympian reported missing in Las Vegas

GB para-cyclist Sam Ruddock was last heard from on 16 April

Sam Ruddock holding a gold medal at the world championships in 2022
Ruddock is a two-time track world champion
(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix)
Tom Davidson's avatar
By
published

An urgent search has been launched to find British Paralympian Sam Ruddock, who has been reported missing in Las Vegas, USA.

The 35-year-old cyclist was last heard from on 16 April, with the UK police, US police and international organisation Interpol notified of his disappearance.

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News and Features Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. Since 2020, he has been the host of The TT Podcast, offering race analysis and rider interviews.

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.

