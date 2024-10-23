Fancy dressing the next generation of Olympic champions? British Cycling is on the hunt for an apparel engineer

You can earn at least £52,000 a year if you fancy working on skinsuits and overshoes for BC

The women&#039;s team sprint squad at the Track World Championships 2024
(Image credit: SWPix.com/Simon Wilkinson)
Adam Becket
By
published
in News

After winning 11 medals at the Paris Olympics, 22 at the Paralympics, and fresh off matching their best-ever Track World Championships medal haul, British Cycling is seeking a new apparel engineer to continue that success.

The new role will see the successful applicant join the Great Britain Cycling Team, working from the Apparel Sampling Studio at BC's wind tunnel in Manchester.

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.

Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.

