Great Britain match best ever Track World Championships haul with Katy Marchant keirin bronze

GB place second in overall table with 13 medals, Netherlands finish top

Katy Marchant at the 2024 UCI Track World Championships
(Image credit: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix)
Tom Davidson
By
published
in News

Great Britain equalled their best ever UCI Track World Championships haul on Sunday, the final medal coloured bronze courtesy of Katy Marchant in the keirin.

The squad collected 13 medals throughout the week – four golds, four silvers and five bronzes – matching the previous best from 2012, when GB won six golds ahead of the London Olympics.

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders.

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides.

