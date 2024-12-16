British Cycling receives record £39m funding for 2028 Olympics and Paralympics

GB performance director 'incredibly pleased' with allocation for Los Angeles Games

Katy Marchant, Sophie Capewell, Emma Finucane winning the Women&#039;s Team Sprint Final for Gold at the Paris Olympics also setting a new world record of 45.186 in the Women&#039;s Team Sprint
Katy Marchant, Sophie Capewell and Emma Finucane broke the world record to win team sprint gold in Paris
(Image credit: Ed Sykes/SWpix)
Tom Davidson
By
published

Cycling will once again receive the most funding of any sport for the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic cycle, as UK Sport declares its largest investment to date for the Los Angeles Games in 2028.

Announced today, cycling has been awarded £38,950,000 of the overall £330 million pot for the 2025-2029 funding period.

