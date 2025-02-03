Teenage British time-trial champion dies after training ride collision with car driver

360Cycling “absolutely heartbroken” after death of 18-year-old Aidan Worden in Darwen, Lancashire

Aidan Worden
(Image credit: SWPix.com)
Tom Thewlis
By
published

The British cycling community is in mourning after the death of 18-year-old junior time trial champion Aidan Worden on Saturday.

According to a report in Manchester Evening News, Worden was involved in a collision with a car driver in Darwen, Lancashire during a training ride and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene despite efforts to save him.

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine. 

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered major races elsewhere across the world. As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and focuses on coverage of UK domestic cycling. 

 

