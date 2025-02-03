Teenage British time-trial champion dies after training ride collision with car driver
360Cycling “absolutely heartbroken” after death of 18-year-old Aidan Worden in Darwen, Lancashire
The British cycling community is in mourning after the death of 18-year-old junior time trial champion Aidan Worden on Saturday.
According to a report in Manchester Evening News, Worden was involved in a collision with a car driver in Darwen, Lancashire during a training ride and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene despite efforts to save him.
Writing on Facebook, Worden’s team, 360Cycling, confirmed the news of his passing and paid tribute to a rider who they said "never judged anyone" and "always supported others".
"Aidan has been part of 360 for over 3 years, during that time he has developed as a person, man and rider to a level few of us ever achieve," the team wrote. "2024 saw some amazing rides from the boy that set out a clear example of what a young person can achieve with the right determination.
"As his coach and as team-mates for the last 3 years, watching him grow, train and mentor others, we are absolutely heart broken. Our thoughts are very much with his beloved family that he leaves behind. RIP Aidan you will be very much missed and always in our hearts!"
Worden enjoyed a hugely successful 2024, which included becoming national junior 25-mile time trial champion, and being the first junior rider to finish in the Eddie Soens Memorial Race.
Tributes from across the sport began to pour in for the 18-year-old over the weekend. His teammate Maxwell Hereward wrote: "He was a man I am proud and love so deep in my heart I’m gonna miss you mate, I hope you had a good last few months with me and everyone around you I love and miss you so much."
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
"Everyone at British Cycling is devastated to learn of the tragic loss of Aiden Worden. A promising young talent and incredibly valued friend and teammate, there is no doubt this loss will be felt deeply by the whole cycling community. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this incredibly difficult time," British Cycling said in an X post on Monday.
According to the Manchester Evening News report an investigation has been launched into the collision by Lancashire Police.
The forces DS Matt Davidson said: "Our thoughts are with this young man's family, friends and loved ones at this difficult time. They are being supported by specially trained officers. An investigation is underway, and I am appealing for help from the public. If you witnessed this incident, have any dashcam/CCTV/doorbell footage, or any information that could assist us in our investigation, then please get in touch."
The thoughts of everyone at Cycling Weekly are with Aidan’s friends, family and teammates at this immensely difficult time.
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine.
Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered major races elsewhere across the world. As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and focuses on coverage of UK domestic cycling.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Cycling's governing body to ban carbon monoxide inhalation
The practice will be outlawed as of next week
By James Shrubsall Published
-
Zoe Bäckstedt survives 'a little bit of panic' to win under-23 cyclo-cross world title
20-year-old retains rainbow bands despite late scare at UCI World Championships in France
By Tom Davidson Published