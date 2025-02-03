Teenage British time-trial champion dies after training ride collision with car driver

The British cycling community is in mourning after the death of 18-year-old junior time trial champion Aidan Worden on Saturday.

According to a report in Manchester Evening News, Worden was involved in a collision with a car driver in Darwen, Lancashire during a training ride and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene despite efforts to save him.

Writing on Facebook, Worden’s team, 360Cycling, confirmed the news of his passing and paid tribute to a rider who they said "never judged anyone" and "always supported others".

"Aidan has been part of 360 for over 3 years, during that time he has developed as a person, man and rider to a level few of us ever achieve," the team wrote. "2024 saw some amazing rides from the boy that set out a clear example of what a young person can achieve with the right determination.

"As his coach and as team-mates for the last 3 years, watching him grow, train and mentor others, we are absolutely heart broken. Our thoughts are very much with his beloved family that he leaves behind. RIP Aidan you will be very much missed and always in our hearts!"

Worden enjoyed a hugely successful 2024, which included becoming national junior 25-mile time trial champion, and being the first junior rider to finish in the Eddie Soens Memorial Race.

Tributes from across the sport began to pour in for the 18-year-old over the weekend. His teammate Maxwell Hereward wrote: "He was a man I am proud and love so deep in my heart I’m gonna miss you mate, I hope you had a good last few months with me and everyone around you I love and miss you so much."

"Everyone at British Cycling is devastated to learn of the tragic loss of Aiden Worden. A promising young talent and incredibly valued friend and teammate, there is no doubt this loss will be felt deeply by the whole cycling community. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this incredibly difficult time," British Cycling said in an X post on Monday.

According to the Manchester Evening News report an investigation has been launched into the collision by Lancashire Police.

The forces DS Matt Davidson said: "Our thoughts are with this young man's family, friends and loved ones at this difficult time. They are being supported by specially trained officers. An investigation is underway, and I am appealing for help from the public. If you witnessed this incident, have any dashcam/CCTV/doorbell footage, or any information that could assist us in our investigation, then please get in touch."

The thoughts of everyone at Cycling Weekly are with Aidan’s friends, family and teammates at this immensely difficult time.