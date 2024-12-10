Volunteers needed to help revive UK racing scene

A shortage of volunteers and accredited marshals has left race organisers in limbo

Volunteer at a bike race
(Image credit: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix)
Tom Davidson
By
published

Ahead of the London 2012 Olympics, committee chairman Lord Sebastian Coe called volunteers the “lifeblood” of the Games. The stage might not be as grand, nor the prestige as high, but the same is true of the UK’s road racing scene, where volunteers and marshals have become increasingly hard to find.

It is no exaggeration to say that bike races cannot take place without volunteers. Every British Cycling event is required to have accredited marshals – those who have completed a course that gives them the power to stop and hold traffic. Without them, as well as volunteers spotting hazards, providing first aid, and driving cars in the convoy, races cannot go ahead.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1