Team owner given green light by British Cycling accused of sexual harassment by riders

Female riders on a British team have alleged sexual harassment from the team owner, who had already been banned from working with youth riders and investigated by the police and cycling’s national governing body over safeguarding concerns.

It is understood that the police previously made clear to British Cycling that the man - now in his sixties - posed a safeguarding risk to juniors and older females, resulting in him being blocked from working with youths at a club he was previously involved with.

Despite the historical investigation taking place, British Cycling gave the individual - who cannot be named for legal reasons - a green light to enable him to be involved with a women’s team, after he was previously probed by the police for sexual misconduct.

Whilst the team - which has now closed - was formally managed by a woman, the male coach was frequently present at races and involved in day-to-day running, also playing a pivotal hand in a high-profile men’s team.

Female riders have told Cycling Weekly that he made comments about banning riders’ partners from events due to their interference, and offered massages in an inappropriate manner. Male riders on a team the individual was involved with have said he would regularly make degrading remarks relating to female team members' bodies whilst at races, playing these down as “banter” when challenged.

Riders told Cycling Weekly that the owner’s behaviour made them feel deeply uncomfortable, especially considering that the past investigation into his conduct was common knowledge and discussed by the man himself. He is also said to have regularly made inappropriate comments about riders weight and regularly given riders unsolicited physical contact after events.

Minutes from a meeting held by the cycling club the individual previously worked with state that the police officer in charge of the historical enquiry had deemed the male an inappropriate choice for roles working with junior riders or older females. The officer noted that the individual showed no remorse and regularly minimised the allegations.

Cycling Weekly understands from multiple sources who were present at the meeting that the safeguarding advice from British Cycling at the time was seen as vague and evasive.

The team owner was not formally prosecuted. British Cycling are believed to have immediately formally blocked the individual from working with junior riders, and investigated safeguarding concerns, but he was still given approval to form his own team later that year.

A British Cycling spokesperson told Cycling Weekly on Wednesday: "British Cycling takes allegations regarding abuse or inappropriate behaviour extremely seriously.

"In cases where a statutory agency is involved, such as the police or a Local Authority Designated Officer, we work closely with them to support any investigation and seek guidance and direction. Where recommendations are made by a statutory body, we follow these.

"We would encourage anyone with any safeguarding or compliance concerns, to report these to us directly compliance@britishcycling.org.uk."