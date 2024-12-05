Team owner given green light by British Cycling accused of sexual harassment by riders

Owner was involved with women’s team despite police advice that he was not an appropriate individual to work with adult females

Women&#039;s peloton
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Tom Thewlis
By
published

Female riders on a British team have alleged sexual harassment from the team owner, who had already been banned from working with youth riders and investigated by the police and cycling’s national governing body over safeguarding concerns.

It is understood that the police previously made clear to British Cycling that the man - now in his sixties - posed a safeguarding risk to juniors and older females, resulting in him being blocked from working with youths at a club he was previously involved with.

