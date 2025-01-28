No new investment for National Series in British Cycling task force update

There will be no extra funding for elite domestic racing in the UK this year, British Cycling has revealed in an update.

The National Road Series and the National Circuit Series, which are overseen by British Cycling and constitute the highest standard of racing in the country, will receive the same investment as last year.

The news comes eight months after the national governing body signed a “landmark” sponsorship deal with Lloyds, understood to be valued in the millions, which promised to support racing events.

In an update issued on Tuesday, British Cycling said the Lloyds deal had allowed it to “continue our commitment” to domestic racing. This year, there will be an investment of £180,000 into the National Series, of which an average of £14,000 will go to each Road Series event, and £9,500 to each Circuit Series event.

Cycling Weekly understands these figures are neither an increase nor a decrease on previous investment.

British Cycling’s update comes a year on from the publication of recommendations by its task force, an independent group assembled to help revive road racing in the UK.

“In the last 12 months, significant progress has been made,” said British Cycling CEO Jon Dutton in a statement. Dutton went on to cite, primarily, the successful staging of the Tour of Britain Men and Women, after both races were taken over by the national body following the demise of their previous organiser.

British Cycling has also added new National Road Series and Circuit Series rounds in the south west for 2025, expanding a calendar that was northern-focused. The two series, however, have not grown this year; in fact, the Circuit Series has shrunken from eight events to six.

Within the update, British Cycling said it is in “ongoing talks” about adding further rounds to the series, “with the idea to bring back historical races of the series, as well as exploring the opportunity to add stage races to the series.”

The governing body has also waived a £100 registration fee for National Series events organisers this year, in a goodwill gesture.

According to Dutton, British Cycling is now following a “prioritised action plan” for future progress. This includes a review of entry criteria, race distances and calendar geography for National Series events, as well as “explor[ing]” opportunities to stage more UCI 1.2 and 2.2 races.

None of the steps on the action plan refer to increasing investment.

“It is really important that British Cycling shows leadership on the things that are within its control and supports other areas which we cannot directly influence,” Dutton said. “This progress relies on the whole ecosystem coming together to innovate and develop solutions that are future-facing and work for the sport in the modern world.”

British Cycling’s full task force action plan is available here.