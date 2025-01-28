No new investment for National Series in British Cycling task force update

Road and circuit series funding to continue at around £180,000

Eilidh Shaw of Alba Development Road Team at the Rapha Women’s Lincoln Grand Prix
(Image credit: Mathew Wells/SWpix.com)
Tom Davidson
By
published

There will be no extra funding for elite domestic racing in the UK this year, British Cycling has revealed in an update.

The National Road Series and the National Circuit Series, which are overseen by British Cycling and constitute the highest standard of racing in the country, will receive the same investment as last year.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1