British Cycling reveals National Road and Circuit Series calendar for 2025

Ryedale GP missing from Road Series after final edition in 2024, while south-west round is added

Tom Williams
Tom Williams celebrates winning the final edition of the Ryedale Grand Prix
(Image credit: SWPix.com)
Tom Thewlis
By
published
in News

The calendar for the 2025 National Road Series and National Circuit Series has been announced by British Cycling, with a new Road Series round confirmed for both the open and women's categories in the south-west region.

The two series mark the highest tier of racing in the UK.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1