British Cycling reveals National Road and Circuit Series calendar for 2025

The calendar for the 2025 National Road Series and National Circuit Series has been announced by British Cycling, with a new Road Series round confirmed for both the open and women's categories in the south-west region.

The two series mark the highest tier of racing in the UK.

The Ryedale Grasscrete Grand Prix, a stalwart of the British calendar, is absent from the list of events after the major race ran for the final time this year due to losing the backing of its host venue in Yorkshire. In addition to this, the Alexandra Tour of the Reservoir, which was cancelled in 2024, will also not return next season.

Now backed by Lloyds Bank, the National Series will feature seven events in total in the women’s category and six in the open category, as was scheduled in 2024. Plans for the National Circuit Series will shrink from eight to six rounds, concluding in Dawlish in Devon on 25 July.

"Thanks to the commitment of our organisers and partners, this year’s road calendar balances traditional events with exciting new rounds, offering incredible opportunities for our riders and fans alike across the country," said Ant Gill, British Cycling's Head of Sport.

"The Lloyds National Road and Circuit Series continues to be at the forefront of domestic racing across the nine disciplines, and we are continuing to work hard to show the advancements of elite road racing in Britain.

We’re excited to see the series inspire the next generation of British cyclists while delivering thrilling racing throughout the season."

The full calendar of National Series events for 2025 is below:

Lloyds Women’s National Road Series

Round 1: 9th ANEXO/CAMS Women’s CiCLE Classic – 23 March

Round 2: East Cleveland Classic – 13 April

Round 3: Rapha Lincoln Grand Prix – 11 May

Round 4: South West Round – 27 July

Round 5: Curlew Cup - 17 August

Round 6: Yorkshire Round – 31 August

Round 7: Lancaster Grand Prix – TBC

Lloyds Open National Road Series

Round 1: East Cleveland Classic – 13 April

Round 2: Rapha Lincoln Grand Prix – 11 May

Round 3: South West Round – 27 July

Round 4: Beaumont Trophy - 17 August

Round 5: Yorkshire Round – 31 August

Round 6: Lancaster Grand Prix – TBC

Lloyds National Circuit Series

Round 1: LOGCO Otley Cycle Races – 2 July

Round 2: Ilkley Cycle Races – 4 July

Round 3: The CANYON Guildford Town Centre Races – 9 July

Round 4: Sheffield Grand Prix – 16 July

Round 5: Fort Vale Colne Grand Prix – 22 July

Round 6: Dawlish Grand Prix – 25 July