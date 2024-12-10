South west round of the British National Road Series an exciting chance to showcase an 'under-represented' region, say local riders and organisers

British Cycling announced last week that National Road and Circuit series will visit the south west of England in 2025

national Road Series peloton
(Image credit: SWPix.com)
Tom Thewlis
By
published

Local riders and organisers believe the south west of England round of the British Lloyds Bank National Road and Circuit Series will provide a long overdue opportunity to show off an "under-represented" area in top level domestic racing.

British Cycling announced last week that the region will play host to a round of both competitions next summer alongside the usual stalwarts of the domestic calendar like the Lincoln and Lancaster Grand Prix events. It seems likely the racing will take place in Devon.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1