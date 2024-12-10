South west round of the British National Road Series an exciting chance to showcase an 'under-represented' region, say local riders and organisers

Local riders and organisers believe the south west of England round of the British Lloyds Bank National Road and Circuit Series will provide a long overdue opportunity to show off an "under-represented" area in top level domestic racing.

British Cycling announced last week that the region will play host to a round of both competitions next summer alongside the usual stalwarts of the domestic calendar like the Lincoln and Lancaster Grand Prix events. It seems likely the racing will take place in Devon.

The move represented the national governing body achieving a recommendation from the road task force chaired by Ed Clancy earlier this year. The group made clear that bringing more elite level races to the south of the country would be a key driving factor in helping to revitalise the struggling UK cycling scene.

Local rider and former WorldTour professional Harrison Wood was one of several riders hailing from the south west who was pleased to see his home roads finally getting the chance to shine. Wood - who grew up in Torquay, Devon - said that he hopes this is just the start and that more high profile races visit the area, particularly British Cycling’s two new flagship events.

Le Col founder, and former pro, Yanto Barker also recently told Cycling Weekly that a particular part of Devon was "as good as it gets" for riding in Britain.

"I saw there’s a south west round in the National Series planned," Wood said. "I might end up getting involved and doing that if I’m back at home, that would be quite nice."

The Tour of Britain has visited Devon and Cornwall on occasion in recent years, but Wood hopes British Cycling try and bring the men’s and women’s national tours back to the region on a more regular basis now they are organised in house by the national governing body.

"Hopefully the Tour of Britain comes down to the south west next year too," Wood added. "Then why not, I could try and go for the win or something and do something like that, go for the overall. I think it’s a race that really suits me and suits my profile as a rider.

"I think I’ve actually only raced in England once or twice since 2017. I’ve only done the national championships twice and I did one local race back in 2019 when I was at home. But that sadly has never really been something that’s attracted me much lately, racing opportunities in the UK."

Torquay native Wood is eyeing up the event next July (Image credit: Getty Images)

The former Cofidis rider said he was enthused by the spectacle of this year’s Tour of Britain Men and the opportunity it provided for the likes of fellow UK pros Joe Blackmore, Stevie Williams and Oscar Onley to shine.

Wood will ride for Continental level Sabgal-Anicolor in 2025 and explained that he feels domestic races suddenly become much more important for UK riders if they’ve dropped from the higher echelons of cycling but are aiming to return.

British Cycling south west regional board member Charlie Revell said that he was thrilled to see a year's worth of work to bring elite level racing to the region pay off.

Revell, who also makes up part of the South West Road Race Work Group, told Cycling Weekly that the huge support of local stakeholders was instrumental in getting the date on the calendar.

"The south west road race work group is delighted to be welcoming a double headed race weekend in partnership with British Cycling," Revell said. "The national series gives us a chance to show off an area which has been under-represented in showcase racing."

"After nearly a year of work, the work group and south west board have pushed to find venues to bring our best racers onto some of our best roads," he added.

"Locally Alan Jones & Dawlish Council have been instrumental in helping us pull this weekend of summer racing together. We look forward to welcoming everyone to the region for a busy weekend of racing."