CW Live: Lizzie Deignan back racing in May; Soudal Quick-Step and Israel-Premier Tech release new kit; Peter Sagan 'disappointed' in Wout van Aert

Soudal Quick-Step releases new jersey (Image credit: Wout Beel) It has been a long time coming, and was teased for seemingly forever, but finally, the new Soudal Quick-Step jersey is out. That's right, for a start Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl are now known as Soudal Quick-Step, having poached their rival Belgian team's sponsor, and now there is a bit more red in what was a largely blue kit. There's an exciting trailer for the new kit (opens in new tab) starring Yves Lampaert, and it can already be purchased for €89.95 on Quick-Step's website. Castelli's second kit for the Belgian super-team is largely blue, with a white bit blasted out of the middle to make way for SOUDAL and its customary red bar. I can already picture Fabio Jakobsen and Julian Alaphilippe winning in it.

Cyclist killed by lorry in London (Image credit: Getty Images) A man was killed after being trapped under the wheels of a lorry while riding his bike in west London on Thursday. The victim was declared dead at the scene at the junction with Charleville Road and North End Road in West Kensington at roughly 3.30pm on Thursday. He was believed to be the seventh cyclist to be killed on London's roads this year. A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “Officers were called at 15:18hrs on Thursday, 15 December to Charleville Road, W14. “A cyclist was reported to have been in a collision with a lorry. London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended.”

Peter Sagan: Wout van Aert 'disappointed me as a person' (Image credit: Getty Images) Peter Sagan has said that Wout van Aert disappointed him "as a person" after they clashed on stage three of this year's Tour de France. The TotalEnergies rider told La Gazzetta dello Sport on Thursday that Van Aert is "a great champion", but he insulted him during that sprint in Sønderborg. Sagan felt that he was boxed out in the finalé, and raised an arm and pointed his finger in protest. “He’s a great champion. But he insulted me at the Tour, and he hasn’t apologised yet,” Sagan said. “In this, he disappointed me as a person. I’m waiting for him to come to me, I won’t go to him. And I think he himself understands why.” In a wide-ranging interview with the Italian sports newspaper, the three-time world champion also touched on why he didn't like being asked if he could still match the best at an elite level. He said: "I’m doing my best, like always, to be ready to fight at the highest level. If I didn’t believe in it, I wouldn’t do it.”

Israel-Premier Tech aim to stand out in new kit (Image credit: Israel-Premier Tech) Israel-Premier Tech has released its new kit for the 2023 season, the first time the team will be at ProTeam level since 2019. The jersey is made by its new kit supplier EKOÏ, and is designed to standout in the peloton with its "abstract blue, pink, and orange design of the jersey complimented by simple navy bib shorts which allow the jersey to shine". Kjell Carlström, the team's general manager, said: "When it came to designing our 2023 kit, we wanted to do something a little different. Our Racing For Change kit at the Tour de France was a huge success and, in our opinion, one of the best kits in the peloton in recent years. "So we figured, why not do something a bit different all season long. Blue and white, the Israeli colors, are at the core of our identity. But, as we saw in 2022, there was a lot of blue and white in the peloton. So, we wanted to add some additional color into the mix and create a fresh and modern look that stands out on the bike. "Particularly on the back of the jersey, where we have replaced the team logo with the monogram of our star and P from Premier Tech so that we can be easily spotted on television. That’s our aim for 2023: stand out in the peloton when it comes to our kit design and the way we race."