'That was really not the plan,' says Lizzie Deignan after stunning Paris-Roubaix victory
The Brit says her attack was by accident, as she found herself with a gap after riding on the front to support her two team leaders
By Jonny Long
Lizzie Deignan says that her outstanding Paris-Roubaix victory was not the plan at the start of the day, which the Brit proceeded to lead for the majority of the race, over every cobbled section, and cross the finish line Roubaix velodrome alone, the first women to ever do so.
Instead, the Trek-Segafredo rider says she was merely trying to ride on the front heading into the first cobbled section in order to protect her two team leaders but turned around saw she had a gap, so just ploughed on.
"That was really not the plan," Deignan said after the finish. "I needed to be at the front of the first cobbled section to protect my leaders, I was the third leader.
"I looked behind after the first cobbles and there was a gap so I thought at least if I'm in the front they have to chase me and so I kept going."
>>> Peter Sagan to ride Paris-Roubaix on a Specialized S-Works Roubaix with mechanical gears
Deignan did keep going, stretching her advantage out to more than two and a half minutes, and never letting Marianne Vos within a minute of her after the Dutchwoman countered in the closing kilometres.
After gritting her teeth to keep the pace high after dealing with the final cobbled sectors, Deignan only allowed herself a smile as she took the bell for the final lap inside the velodrome, pumping her fist twice in celebration as she came around the final bend to make cycling history.
"I just feel so incredibly proud," Deignan said. "Women’s cycling is at this turning point and today is part of history. We’re so grateful to everyone behind the scenes, and every fan watching this is also making history, it’s proving there’s the appetite for women’s cycling and the athletes can do this toughest race and I'm proud I can say I'm the first-ever winner.
"I’m so proud that this is where we are, that women’s cycling is on the World stage.”
Hi. I'm Cycling Weekly's Weekend Editor. I like writing offbeat features and eating too much bread when working out on the road at bike races.
Before joining Cycling Weekly I worked at The Tab and I've also written for Vice, Time Out, and worked freelance for The Telegraph (I know, but I needed the money at the time so let me live).
I also worked for ITV Cycling between 2011-2018 on their Tour de France and Vuelta a España coverage. Sometimes I'd be helping the producers make the programme and other times I'd be getting the lunches. Just in case you were wondering - Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen had the same ham sandwich every day, it was great.
-
-
Lizzie Deignan solos from first cobbled sector to last to win inaugural women's Paris-Roubaix
The Brit went off the front alone with 80km remaining, holding off Marianne Vos in the closing kilometres
By Jonny Long •
-
Oleg Tinkov to pay $500m after pleading guilty to US tax fraud
The Russian billionaire and former team owner pleaded guilty to filing a false tax return
By Jonny Long •
-
Lizzie Deignan solos from first cobbled sector to last to win inaugural women's Paris-Roubaix
The Brit went off the front alone with 80km remaining, holding off Marianne Vos in the closing kilometres
By Jonny Long •
-
Five things to look out for at Paris-Roubaix 2021
After more than 900 days of waiting, the Hell of the North returns
By Stephen Puddicombe •
-
Remembering Stuart O'Grady's unlikely, fairytale 2007 Paris-Roubaix win: 'It was like coming into a colosseum'
The Australian produced one of the great 21st century Roubaix shocks on the hottest ever edition of the race
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
'I’m happy to try Paris-Roubaix in the wet once': Mads Pedersen ready for two-pronged attack with Jasper Stuyven
The former world champion hit out at some riders saying they don't want to ride the 'Hell of the North' in the rain
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Lizzie Deignan ready for women to deliver Paris-Roubaix spectacle, sets future sights on Milan San-Remo return
'It's been hyped up for so long now that we really need to deliver a good race,' says the Brit
By Jonny Long •
-
Wout van Aert and Remco Evenepoel saga rolls on as Belgian champion looks to rebound in Roubaix
Confusion over team leadership isn't an issue as Van Aert returns to his trade team to battle for the first Paris-Roubaix title since April 2019
By Jonny Long •
-
Paris-Roubaix 2021 men’s start list
Here are the riders competing in the delayed cobbled Monument
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Five things to look out for at the inaugural Paris-Roubaix Femmes
The women take on the Hell of the North for the first time on Saturday
By Stephen Puddicombe •