Tarling, Finucane, Pidcock and more: Eight British riders to watch out for at the Paris Olympics

The cycling events start this weekend, we’ve picked out a handful of riders to keep an eye on in the French capital this summer

Emma Finucane wins European championships sprint
(Image credit: SWPix)
Tom Thewlis
By
published
in News

All eyes are firmly on the Paris Olympics which get underway this weekend, with events across four different types of cycling: BMX, road, mountain biking and track. 

Just because the Tour de France moved away from Paris this summer, it doesn’t mean that Parisians and the rest of the world will be forced to miss out on any elite level cycling action in the city, far from it. 

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine. 

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered races elsewhere across the world. 

As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and helps with coverage of UK domestic cycling. 

 

Latest
You might also like