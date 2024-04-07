Pfeiffer Georgi credits setup on her Scott Foil RC for Paris-Roubaix Femmes podium ride

British rider took third behind Lotte Kopecky and Elisa Balsamo after a thrilling sprint finish in the velodrome on Saturday

Pfeiffer Georgi
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By Tom Thewlis
published

Pfeiffer Georgi gave the setup on her team issue Scott Foil some of the credit for her podium ride at Paris-Roubaix Femmes on Saturday. 

After a barnstorming sprint finish in the Roubaix velodrome, Georgi grabbed third behind the race winner, Lotte Kopecky, and Lidl-Trek’s Elisa Balsamo. 

