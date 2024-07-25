Wout van Aert spotted training with front disc ahead of Paris Olympics time trial

Wout van Aert appears to be considering using a front disc wheel in the Paris Olympic Games time trial on Saturday. He has been spotted in his Belgium team kit, training on his Cervélo P5 time trial bike, sporting double Reserve disc wheels.

This isn't to say he will definitely be using the set-up in the 32.4km city-centre event in Paris – more likely it is a test of the water. Front discs can be notoriously difficult to control in crosswinds, and in the wrong conditions could end up costing the Belgian, who is a favourite for the event, more time than it gains him. He will be keeping a close eye on the weather forecast for the day.

