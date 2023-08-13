Lizzie Deignan ‘optimistic’ after impressive World Championships performance
Brit says she felt the efforts of early breakaway in closing stages of ‘relentless’ race
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Lizzie Deignan was full of positivity after her strong showing in the elite women’s road race at the World Championships and believes there is more to come from her in the races and weeks ahead.
Earlier this year, Deignan made her comeback to the women’s WorldTour peloton after giving birth to her second child.
The 34-year-old made the early breakaway in the gruelling race from Loch Lomond to the urban Glasgow circuit which was eventually reeled back in. Once the peloton had broken up into a select group of riders - containing all the pre-race favourites - Deignan launched a late attack in an attempt to outfox the likes of Lotte Kopecky, Demi Vollering and Annemiek van Vleuten amongst others.
Kopecky went on to take the win with Vollering grabbing the runner up spot.
Deignan told the press, including Cycling Weekly, that she had taken a lot of satisfaction in her performance despite her eventual sixth placed finish.
“As a team, I think we rode really well [today]. We were always with the moves and we were just out gunned in the finaI,” she said. “It wasn't anything other than not having the legs to follow the best in the world.
“I've definitely got further to go, that's why I'm optimistic about my performance and I know, kind of the ups and downs that have come before this. And like I say, there's no such thing as perfect preparation, but a solid winter I think will make all the difference”
Deignan explained that the relentless race had meant that she had to adapt her planned tactics out on the road as the race progressed.
“I'm really pleased with my performance and tactically, I think I did what I could,” she added. “I kind of had to change tactics quite a lot throughout the race… Looking at the other races previously, it was like an early breakaway was a smart move, but the conditions never deteriorated.
“Today, we were hoping for rain and actually it was dry and warm and fast and the break that I was in didn't stick, I burnt a few matches there and then it just kind of felt a bit relentless.”
Deignan only returned to competition in the spring at Liège–Bastogne–Liège and Flèche Wallonne. Despite her absence from racing she explained that she always backed herself to put in a solid performance in Scotland.
“I knew I was capable of it but it's good I guess to kind of put that marker down still but I should probably go in as one of the leaders,” she said when asked about her role in the GB women’s team.
Deignan recently rode the Tour de France Femmes and said that the intense summer of racing combined with parenthood had been a tough balancing act in recent weeks.
She said: “I gambled on just having loads of rest because I think it's really hard between a massive race like the Tour de France and the World Championships to not overcook it. I think a lot of riders are tired. It's a different point in the season, August.
“Normally everyone has a bit of a dip and then comes up again for worlds. And I think I feel that everyone's just a little bit fatigued.
“I'd love to say so, but no, they're just getting a bit more complicated, but we will find that balance,” she explained when asked how she was balancing training and parenthood. “It's not like every other rider on the start line has perfect preparation either and you kind of put that to the back of your mind really when you're on the start line.”
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Tom is a News and Features Writer at Cycling Weekly, and previously worked in communications at Oxford Brookes University. Alongside his day job, prior to starting with the team, he wrote a variety of different pieces as a contributor to a cycling website, Casquettes and Bidons, which included interviews with up and coming British riders.
-
-
UCI World Championships Elite Women's Road Race live: Kopecky wins – how it happened
A looks back at the live coverage of the UCI World Championships Elite Women's Road Race
By Jack Elton-Walters Published
-
Lotte Kopecky wins Women's Elite World Championships Road Race with searing uphill attack late in the race
Belgium's Lotte Kopecky looked the strongest all day, at times it seemed like she was doing too much, but it all paid off
By Jack Elton-Walters Published
-
Tom Pidcock overcomes mechanical issues to win cross-country MTB gold at World Championships
Yorkshireman says his gears were ‘jumping on every climb’ on final lap of Glentress Forest course
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Mathieu van der Poel crashes out of World Championships cross-country mountain bike race
Dutch rider abandons inside three minutes of the event starting
By Tom Davidson Last updated
-
Evie Richards looks to inspire next generation after World Championships mountain bike success
26-year-old grabbed bronze in the elite-women’s short track final before sixth placed finish in the Olympic cross-country race
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Remco Evenepoel hopes transfer speculation 'calms down' after winning time trial gold at World Championships
Belgian beat Filippo Ganna of Italy and 19-year-old Josh Tarling to elite world title in Stirling
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
‘I’ve backed up the hype’ - Ben Wiggins wins World Championships silver medal in junior time trial
18-year-old says he is unfazed by increased attention that comes with being Bradley Wiggins’ son
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
‘I hope I get a cow’ - Josh Tarling aiming for the top prize at World Championships
Welshman competing in elite men’s individual time trial on Friday afternoon
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
'Tom crashed me out': Pidcock slammed by German MTB rival as he wins bronze at World Championships
Luca Schwarzbauer says British rider's actions prevented him from taking medal in Glentress Forest
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
'If the race was yesterday, I wouldn't have started' - Chloé Dygert battles illness to win World Championships time trial
American considered leaving cycling at the start of the year, but has come back to win her tenth senior world title
By Tom Davidson Published