Josh Tarling storms to back-to-back victories at British National Time Trial Championships

Tarling successfully defends national title in North Yorkshire, winning by over a minute ahead of Max Walker and Ethan Vernon

Josh Tarling
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Tom Thewlis
By
published

Josh Tarling stormed to a second successive victory at the British National Time Trial Championships on Wednesday afternoon. 

The current reigning European champion was untouchable on the course in North Yorkshire. Tarling took the honours with a time of 39:21:50. Max Walker (Astana Qazaqstan Development Team) was second, 1:14 behind Tarling. 

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine. 

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered races elsewhere across the world. 

As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and helps with coverage of UK domestic cycling. 

 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸