Filippo Ganna: Josh Tarling is one of the best time trialists - he's one of the motivations I have for training

Italian says he's hoping for a "good fight" for Olympic gold against his Ineos Grenadiers teammate

Josh Tarling and Filippo Ganna at Glasgow Worlds
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By
published

Two-time world time trial champion Filippo Ganna knows he has young Brit Josh Tarling snapping at his heels ahead of the Olympics. So much so, that the Italian says his Ineos Grenadiers teammate motivates him to go faster against the clock. 

Tarling, who became European time trial champion at just 19 years old last year, is one of the scene's most promising young talents. The now 20-year-old will compete for Team GB at the Paris Olympics this July, where both he and Ganna will go as gold medal contenders in the time trial. 

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders. 

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. 

He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸