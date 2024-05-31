Filippo Ganna: Josh Tarling is one of the best time trialists - he's one of the motivations I have for training
Italian says he's hoping for a "good fight" for Olympic gold against his Ineos Grenadiers teammate
Two-time world time trial champion Filippo Ganna knows he has young Brit Josh Tarling snapping at his heels ahead of the Olympics. So much so, that the Italian says his Ineos Grenadiers teammate motivates him to go faster against the clock.
Tarling, who became European time trial champion at just 19 years old last year, is one of the scene's most promising young talents. The now 20-year-old will compete for Team GB at the Paris Olympics this July, where both he and Ganna will go as gold medal contenders in the time trial.
Speaking to Cycling Weekly, the Italian said he is hoping for a "good fight" with his young teammate.
"I think Josh is one of the best riders at the moment," Ganna said. "He's European champion, and has a lot of victories also in the TT. He's young, but really, really strong. I hope he can be a good fight for me. For sure, he's one of the motivations I have for training well, so I can beat him."
Tarling is yet to better Ganna in a time trial since turning pro at the start of 2023. The duo faced off twice last year, placing first and second at the Ethias-Tour de Wallonie, and second and third at the UCI World Championships, behind winner Remco Evenepoel.
At this summer's Olympics, both the men and women will tackle the same flat 32.4km course, which heads east through the centre of Paris, and counts a number of sharp turns.
On Thursday, GB coach Matt Brammeier posted a picture on X of Tarling and Anna Henderson under the Eiffel Tower, on a recon ride of the course. "57 days," Brammeier wrote, counting down to the race. "Starting to feel a bit real now."
Tarling has made no secret in recent months of his ambitions for the Games. "I'm going to Paris to win," he told The Guardian in April. "I'd like to do the road race as well, but it depends, because there's only four spots. I also want to do the Madison on the track. So I'd like to win the Madison and the TT."
Team GB's selection for the Olympics is not yet finalised, and is expected to be announced in the next month. Tarling's place on the track is not guaranteed, although he has featured in the team pursuit squad this year; he was part of the team that won gold at the Nations Cup round in Adelaide, Australia in February.
The men's time trial will take place on 27 July, starting and finishing at Invalides in the centre of Paris.
