Josh Tarling wins Giro d'Italia's Tirana time trial as Primož Roglič takes the leader's maglia rosa

Ineos Grenadiers' Josh Tarling beats Primož Roglič to claim his first Grand Tour stage win, while Roglič is the new race leader

British TT champion Josh Tarling on his way to victory in the Giro d'Italia's time trial in Tirana
Josh Tarling (Ineos Grenadiers) took his first victory in a Grand Tour when he finished one second quicker than Primož Roglič (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe) in the Tirana time trial on day two of the Giro d'Italia. The British time trial champion covered the 13.7km course in a time of 16:07, then had to watch as the race's big names attempted to better his mark.

Roglič came the closest of them. Five seconds quicker than the 21-year-old Welshman at the intermediate split at the top of the mid-course climb to Sauk, the 2023 Giro champion maintained a strong tempo all the way to the line, but didn't have quite enough speed to deny Tarling victory.

Peter Cossins

Peter Cossins has been writing about professional cycling since 1993, with his reporting appearing in numerous publications and websites including Cycling WeeklyCycle Sport and Procycling - which he edited from 2006 to 2009. Peter is the author of several books on cycling - The Monuments, his history of cycling's five greatest one-day Classic races, was published in 2014, followed in 2015 by Alpe d’Huez, an appraisal of cycling’s greatest climb. Yellow Jersey - his celebration of the iconic Tour de France winner's jersey won the 2020 Telegraph Sports Book Awards Cycling Book of the Year Award.

