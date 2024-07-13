Tom Pidcock out of the Tour de France with suspected Covid
Ineos Grenadiers rider finished second on stage nine
Tom Pidcock has abandoned the Tour de France ahead of stage 14 after showing symptoms of Covid, Ineos Grenadiers announced on Saturday.
The Briton was competing in his third successive Tour and was hunting for stage wins, while his teammates Carlos Rodríguez and Egan Bernal ride for the general classification.
Pidcock, 24, finished second on stage nine of the race.
Before the race entered the Pyrenees, his team confirmed that he would be leaving the race. "A disappointed Tom Pidcock will not line up for stage 14 of the Tour de France today," a statement from Ineos read. "Tom is experiencing symptoms of Covid-19 and under advice from our medical team will now return home to recover."
Speaking pre-stage on Saturday, Ineos DS Zak Dempster said that the Briton was "gutted".
"He's been a bit under the weather for the last few days," he said. "It's a shame. The rider's health comes first.
"It's not just any bike race. He was second on a stage, but he still had high hopes of winning stages and being a key player. Heading home today is a real shame and you've got to feel for the guy.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
"Tom's a winner," Dempster continued. "This year, with an eye to having Carlos here, Tom was a bit of a joker to go up and win stages. We still have plenty of cards to play now. I don't think it changes our strategy a whole heap."
Pidcock's big summer aim is retaining his mountain bike title at the Olympic Games, and he was hoping to ride himself into race-winning form at the Tour.
In 2022, his first participation in the Tour, he won on Alpe d'Huez, and twice came close to winning in 2023.
At the start of this year's race in Florence, Pidcock said that it was "better" that Ineos' head of racing, Steve Cummings, was not at the race as lead DS.
Other than Pidcock almost winning the gravel stage in Troyes on the second weekend – he was out-sprinted for the win by TotalEnergies' Anthony Turgis – the team have struggled to make an impact so far, although Rodríguez does sit fifth on GC ahead of the Pyrenees and Alps.
Pidcock, largely an unknown quantity in riding for the general classification, has expressed his desire to target yellow in the future. That could mean sacrificing his multi-discipline approach to the sport, and temporarily reducing the amount of cyclo-cross and mountain bike races he competes in.
The current mountain bike world champion and a former holder of the rainbow bands in cyclo-cross, he has won five races on the road since turning professional in 2021.
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
A freelance sports journalist and podcaster, you'll mostly find Chris's byline attached to news scoops, profile interviews and long reads across a variety of different publications. He has been writing regularly for Cycling Weekly since 2013. In 2024 he released a seven-part podcast documentary, Ghost in the Machine, about motor doping in cycling.
Previously a ski, hiking and cycling guide in the Canadian Rockies and Spanish Pyrenees, he almost certainly holds the record for the most number of interviews conducted from snowy mountains. He lives in Valencia, Spain.
-
-
Exploring the secretive world of cycling agents
The Tour’s start signals game-on for cycling’s mysterious deal-makers. Chris Marshall-Bell unmasks the role of agents
By Chris Marshall-Bell Published
-
'He’s done it so many times now and he’s still doing it': Is Jasper Philipsen sprinting dangerously?
Alpecin-Deceuninck rider took his second win of the race's middle week
By Chris Marshall-Bell Published
-
'I think I can be proud of that' - Tom Pidcock settles for second on Tour de France gravel stage
Brit wishes he 'had a bit more racecraft like Cav' after narrowly missing out on victory from stage nine breakaway
By Tom Davidson Published
-
'It was damage limitation': Tom Pidcock, Jai Hindley react to losing time on Tour de France stage two
"There’s going to be minutes in three weeks. 21 seconds doesn't mean anything," says Tom Pidcock after first blows dealt from the favourites in Bologna
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Tom Pidcock says Ineos Grenadiers will be 'better' at the Tour de France without Steve Cummings
Netflix series depicted tension between the DS and rider, dynamic sources told Cycling Weekly carries a degree of accuracy
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Tom Pidcock 'dreaming' of taking yellow jersey on opening weekend of Tour de France
British rider hopes to play starring role in Italian Grand Départ
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Tom Pidcock, Josh Tarling and Emma Finucane lead first Olympics squad selection for Team GB
Over half of GB's Paris Olympics squad revealed, with second announcement expected on 4 July
By Tom Davidson Published
-
21 things you didn't know about Tom Pidcock
According to the man himself, he's never had a hangover. It's alright for some.
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Tom Pidcock strengthens GC ambitions with 'best ever time trial'
'I don't want to just be someone who finishes in the top 10 on GC all the time,' says Brit at Tour de Suisse
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Tom Pidcock adds extra mountain bike race to schedule, one week before Tour de France
Pidcock confirms he will race World Cup event in Crans Montana, Switzerland ahead of Olympic title defence
By Tom Thewlis Published