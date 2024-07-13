Tom Pidcock out of the Tour de France with suspected Covid

Ineos Grenadiers rider finished second on stage nine

Tom Pidcock at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Chris Marshall-Bell
By
last updated
inNews

Tom Pidcock has abandoned the Tour de France ahead of stage 14 after showing symptoms of Covid, Ineos Grenadiers announced on Saturday.

The Briton was competing in his third successive Tour and was hunting for stage wins, while his teammates Carlos Rodríguez and Egan Bernal ride for the general classification.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Chris Marshall-Bell
Chris Marshall-Bell

A freelance sports journalist and podcaster, you'll mostly find Chris's byline attached to news scoops, profile interviews and long reads across a variety of different publications. He has been writing regularly for Cycling Weekly since 2013. In 2024 he released a seven-part podcast documentary, Ghost in the Machine, about motor doping in cycling.

Previously a ski, hiking and cycling guide in the Canadian Rockies and Spanish Pyrenees, he almost certainly holds the record for the most number of interviews conducted from snowy mountains. He lives in Valencia, Spain.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸