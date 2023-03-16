Women’s Tour launches crowdfunding campaign in face of sponsorship woes

Race is looking for £100,000 to fill funding hole

Women's Tour stage 4 2022
(Image credit: Zac Williams / SWpix.com)
By Vern Pitt
published

One of cycling’s premier women’s stage races, the Women’s Tour, has launched a crowdfunding campaign to try enable it to run the 2023 edition of the race.

Organiser SweetSpot is seeking to raise £100,000 through a GoFundMe campaign to meet “ever-increasing organisational costs, as well as a shortfall from sponsorship income”.

The organisation said: “At present, three of the race’s four prestigious jersey classifications (leader, mountains, and best young rider) remain available, while individual stage partnership packages (including naming rights) are also on offer for the first time for selected days.”

The initiative follows the unveiling of the route last week which has been cut from six stages to five in the wake of mounting costs. 

At that time SweetSpot said the race “urgently requires additional commercial income” in order to run in 2023 and that the race is without a vehicle sponsor for its convoy.

At that time The Telegraph reported the race faced a £500,000 funding shortfall.

Launching the crowdfunding campaign today Nick Bull, Women’s Tour PR manager, said: “Having been inundated with messages from people wishing to show their support for the race over the past week, launching a crowdfunding campaign seemed the logical thing to do. 

“We’ve been blown away by their kind words and everybody associated with the race thanks them for their continued support!”

Also former World Champion Lizzie Deignan has said if the race was unable to go ahead it would be a “huge loss” for the sport.

The Trek-Segafredo rider told PA: “It’s a really important race because June doesn’t have many stage races, so it’s brilliant preparation ahead of the national championships and the Tour de France.

“The way the race is run is extremely professional and it’s probably been the most professional race we’ve had on the calendar.”

This year’s race is due to start in Royal Leamington Spa before visiting Deignan’s home county of Yorkshire on stage three. The race’s finale will be held on a circuit in the centre of Birmingham.

The race’s financial difficulty follows that of its sister series the Tour Series which organiser SweetSpot scrapped earlier this year citing “the most challenging economic climate the series has faced”. 

SweetSpot issued a statement that read: “It has proved impossible to compile a commercially viable calendar of events for May due to the pressures on local authority funding, combined with the wider economic challenges all businesses face.”

Vern Pitt

