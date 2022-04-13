Women's Tour organiser seeking title partner to deliver live coverage of event
SweetSpot is hoping to raise £75,000 from a sponsor so it can broadcast the race live and adhere to UCI rules
The Women's Tour organiser has issued a renewed appeal in its efforts to deliver live television coverage of this year's race, taking place from June 6-11.
Efforts to secure a title sponsor for the Women's Tour have so far proved unsuccessful, but organiser SweetSpot is looking to raise at least £75,000 towards the first-ever live broadcast of the event. The introduction of a naming rights partner will not only enhance the race's reputation and interest in women's cycling, but also meet criteria set by the UCI.
Live coverage of the Women's Tour is essential, with UCI rules stating "Women's WorldTour events must provide live TV coverage of at least the last 45 minutes of each stage/race", while also adhering to the technical regulations set out in the specification.
Therefore, SweetSpot revealed it must find a partner to deliver a live broadcast of the Women's Tour.
A statement read: "The race has been seeking funding to deliver a live broadcast of the event since UCI Women’s WorldTour rules were updated for the 2020 season.
"Adding a live broadcast increases the Women’s Tour’s overheads by approximately 20%: a sum far from inconsequential given that we are only two years removed from the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and the enforced cancellation of the 2020 race.
"Combined with the impact restrictions had on organising events in the UK last year, SweetSpot missed out on a year-and-a-half of revenue as a result."
Currently, ITV in the UK and Eurosport and GCN worldwide offer a daily hour-long highlights programme, which will continue in 2022. Over four million people worldwide watched these highlights last year, and SweetSpot is now looking to supplement this coverage with live action of the six-day event through a funding boost.
Returning for its eighth edition this summer, the Women's Tour starts in Colchester on Monday June 6 and finishes in Oxford on Saturday June 11. All 14 UCI Women's WorldTour teams will compete in the event this year, with the biggest-ever field expected to take to the start line.
Demi Vollering is the current title holder of the Women's Tour, having triumphed overall last October. Past winners also include Marianne Vos and Lizzie Deignan, who have both won the UK's leading women's cycle race.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Hi, I'm a Trainee News Writer at Cycling Weekly.
I have worked for Future across its various sports titles since December 2020, writing news for Cycling Weekly, FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture. I am currently studying for a NCTJ qualification alongside my role as Trainee News Writer at the company.
Prior to joining Future I attended Cardiff University, earning a degree in Journalism & Communications.
-
-
Cafe du Cycliste Adeline Fade Women's Bib Shorts review
Unique styling, a superior pad and super soft fabrics suited to more leisurely riding.
By Emma Silversides • Published
-
Assos Women's UMA GTV Bib Shorts C2 review
Quality, comfort and convenience for demanding endurance riding
By Emma Silversides • Published
-
Life through a lens on the Women's Tour
Writer James Shrubsall swapped his pen and paper for a camera and joined Simon Wilkinson at the Women's Tour last year
By James Shrubsall • Published
-
Tour of Britain and Women's Tour generated £34 million in 2021, research reveals
1.3 million spectators also watched 14 days of racing across the two events
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
The Women's Tour will not be broadcast live on TV in 2021
Despite having an agreement with Eurosport GCN the women's Tour of Britain is not able to broadcast live
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
Strava survey shows majority of female riders feel there are no barriers to cycling
Sixty per cent of women surveyed by Strava believe there are no barriers to entry for women who want to cycle
By Stuart Clarke • Published
-
Aviva Women's Tour route revealed with Peak District making first appearance
The Aviva Women's Tour heads to the hills in 2016, with a stage in the Peak District providing possibly the toughest edition of the race to date
By Stuart Clarke • Published
-
Women's Tour spectator numbers up 22%, report Northamptonshire Council
Crowds of 67,500 turned out to watch stage three of the Aviva Women's Tour in Northamptonshire, generating £1m for the county's economy
By Stuart Clarke • Published
-
Aviva Women's Tour and RideLondon included in new UCI Women's WorldTour
16 events plus the World Championships will make-up the new professional women's top tier
By Richard Windsor • Published
-
Meet the race doctor who treated Lizzie Armitstead after her Women's Tour crash
Doctor Will Mangar talks to Maria David about providing medical support during the Women’s Tour
By Nigel Wynn • Published