Women’s Tour fundraising campaign receives public backing from Alastair Campbell
Tony Blair's former comms director highlights major role played by race in growth of women’s cycling
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Alastair Campbell, a former spokesman for the Labour Party and Downing Street press secretary under Tony Blair, has publicly backed the GoFundMe campaign to save the Women’s Tour highlighting its importance in the sporting calendar.
Campbell initially took to Twitter to share the GoFundMe page setup by the organiser, calling it sad that they had been forced to set it up, but also highlighting the importance of backing the campaign.
Speaking to Cycling Weekly, Campbell reiterated the significance of the race and the role it has played in the growth of women’s cycling.
“Cycling has had such a renaissance in recent years, for men and women alike and there is no doubt that big high profile events have been a major part of that growth,” Campbell said. “So it is sad to see that the women’s tour has had to go to crowdfunding in order to ensure it goes ahead safely and professionally.”
“In tough economic times, perhaps it is inevitable that sports sponsorship is harder to secure. But it is an important event in the sporting calendar and worthy of support,” he added.
Sad that it takes crowdfunding for this to get the backing it needs. But worth supporting for sure https://t.co/Z06z5sTyfnMarch 21, 2023
Race organiser SweetSpot is looking to raise £100,000 through the GoFundMe campaign which it says is to meet “ever-increasing organisational costs,” as well as a “shortfall from sponsorship income”.
Cycling Weekly understands that the campaign has led to new potential sponsors entering into conversations with SweetSpot, although there is no confirmation of anything as yet.
Last week, Lizzie Deignan highlighted the importance of the race (opens in new tab) and said it would be “a huge loss” if it did not take place.
“The way the race is run is extremely professional and it’s probably been the most professional race we’ve had on the calendar,” Deignan said.
“It will be a huge loss in terms of the opportunity for British teams to have a stage like that to race on, but also internationally it’s a really important race because June doesn’t have many stage races. It’s brilliant preparation ahead of the national championships and the Tour de France.”
Deignan, a former winner of Paris-Roubaix Femmes, is due to return to racing in May after having her second child and is aiming to hit form in time for the race. If it goes ahead, the Women’s Tour will feature a Queen stage in her native Yorkshire.
“It is what’s been in my mind during training rides,” she added. “If it goes, I need to rethink my whole calendar.”
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom is a News and Features Writer at Cycling Weekly, and previously worked in communications at Oxford Brookes University. Alongside his day job, prior to starting with the team, he wrote a variety of different pieces as a contributor to a cycling website, Casquettes and Bidons, which included interviews with up and coming British riders.
-
-
Crash at Vuelta a Extremadura after spectator moves into road
Spectator was attempting to film the action at Spanish race
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Restrap Race Top Tube Bag review - plenty of storage space without getting in the way of your knees
The rigid construction of this bag helps it keep its streamlined shape
By Anna Marie Abram • Published
-
Three weeks to save the Women’s Tour as organiser launches crowdfunding campaign
Race is looking for £100,000 to fill funding hole
By Vern Pitt • Published
-
Women’s Tour down to five stages as organiser makes plea for sponsors
Race organiser SweetSpot says event "urgently requires additional commercial income"
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
Tour of Britain set for Welsh climax in 2023
Race organisers announce partnership for the national tour and Women’s Tour to visit the Principality until 2026
By Owen Rogers • Last updated
-
Despite giving up sprinting for signs third place earns Longo Borghini Women’s Tour victory
The Italian champion finished third in the bunch sprint in Oxford earning enough bonus seconds to take the overall
By Owen Rogers • Published
-
'It’s not the way we want to end it' says Lorena Wiebes after her third Women’s Tour stage victory
Despite the victory equalling the Women’s Tour records of Marianne Vos and Join D’hoore th team worked for Charlotte Kool on the final stage into Oxford
By Owen Rogers • Published
-
Elisa Longo Borghini wins the Women’s Tour by slender bonus seconds margin
Bonus seconds taken in the final bunch kick took the Italian to a one second overall win
By Owen Rogers • Published
-
£50K of bikes and kit stolen from Trek-Segafredo in second theft in two weeks
American team lose two bikes and other equipment stolen from their team truck parked at a Swansea hotel
By Owen Rogers • Last updated
-
Grace Brown hangs onto to the Women’s Tour overall by the thinnest margin
With the top two on equal time going into the final stage the race is set for a fascinating tactical battle
By Owen Rogers • Published