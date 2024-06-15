Adam Yates wins stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse in another one-two finish with João Almeida

The UAE Team Emirates duo complete the three-peat with their third one-two finish in a row

Adam Yates and Joao Almeida on stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Joseph Lycett
By
published

After back-to-back one-two finishes on the previous two stages, Adam Yates and João Almeida did the three-peat on stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse. The UAE Team Emirates duo once again reaffirmed their status as the two strongest riders in the race, as they dropped the rest of the GC contenders in the closing kilometres of the final climb. 

The pair crossed the line together, with Yates taking the stage win and the bonus seconds to extend his lead in the general classification over Almeida. With nearly two minutes now back to Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) in third place in the standings, it is clear that these two will finish first and second overall, but with an uphill time trial still to come on the final stage, it is unclear in what order they will finish the race in.

Joseph Lycett
Joseph Lycett

Joseph Lycett is a freelance journalist for Cycling Weekly, who contributes to our WorldTour racing coverage with race reports and news stories. Joe is also a keen cyclist, regularly racing in his local crits and time trials.

