Thibau Nys claims 'unbelievable' Tour de Suisse stage three victory after recent crash
Young Belgian continues impressive form as Alberto Bettiol takes over race lead
Thibau Nys (Lidl-Trek) bounced back to winning form as he triumphed from a slow-motion uphill sprint on day three of the Tour de Suisse.
The 21-year-old Belgian, son of cyclo-cross great Sven Nys, held off Stevie Williams (Israel Premier Tech) at the line in Rüschlikon, claiming his sixth victory of the season.
After the stage, the Lidl-Trek rider sat on a plastic chair behind the podium, sobbing proudly with his head in his hands.
"It's unbelievable. I cannot put into words how this feels and what it means to me," Nys said, red-eyed. "It's so nice to show the good form of the last few weeks. I've been dreaming about this stage for a long time already."
Last Friday, a crash in the final sprint at the one-day GP Gippingen left Nys frustrated and seeking revenge.
"I was so disappointed after the crash in Gippingen and it was difficult to get over it because I knew I was close to winning there," he said. "From the race to the hotel, we did the recon of this stage, and I tried to put my mind in the right direction, and it all worked out.
"Yesterday I was struggling a lot, today as well I was not feeling good on the bike," he added. "But the guys pulled me through it and I started to believe in it. It all worked out."
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
There was a change at the top of the general classification as Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-EasyPost), third on the stage, took over the race lead from Yves Lampaert (Soudal Quick-Step).
How it happened
Although labelled as "flat" in the race guide, stage three of the Tour de Suisse counted three categorised climbs and almost 2,000m of elevation en route to Rüschlikon.
The day began with news of Nairo Quintana's (Movistar) withdrawal, the Colombian revealed to have fractured his wrist in a crash on stage two.
From the flag drop, a five-rider breakaway, made up mostly of local Swiss riders, sailed clear up the road. Among them was Johan Jacobs (Movistar), whose childhood cycling club was based in the day's start town of Steinmaur. Riding with boyish spirit, the 27-year-old chose to ditch his compatriots with 31km to go, launching a solo attack.
Alone, Jacobs picked up points in the mountains and sprint classifications. He used his time on screen to pay homage to Gino Mäder – who tragically died at the race last year – pointing to his pink #RideForGino wristband when the camera panned in on him.
Jacobs was caught by the peloton with 18km to go, on the penultimate categorised climb. With the final summit then in sight, bids for the stage win started to multiply. Brandon Rivera (Ineos Grenadiers) attacked first, followed by recent Giro d’Italia stage winner Valentin Paret-Peintre (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) and Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates). No move, however, was stinging enough to last.
On the descent, Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) briefly gapped the pack, then sat up to deal with a minor bike issue. Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) then animated a short incline with 3km to go, dodging an errant dog walker, but was unable to hold off the reducing bunch behind him.
In the end, it came down to a sprint on the drag to the line, and the honours went to Nys.
Results
Tour de Suisse 2024, stage three: Steinmaur > Rüschlikon (161.7km)
1. Thibau Nys (Bel) Lidl-Trek, in 3:27:31
2. Stephen Williams (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech
3. Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-EasyPost)
4. Roger Adrià (Esp) Bora-Hansgrohe
5. Paul Lapeira (Fra) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale
6. Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike
7. Adam Yates (GBr) UAE Team Emirates, all at same time
8. Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Lidl-Trek, +3s
9. Ben Tulett (GBr) Visma-Lease a Bike
10. Richard Carapaz (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost, both at same time
General classification after stage three
1. Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost, in 7:39:20
2. Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers, +6s
3. Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike
4. Stephen Williams (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech, both at same time
5. João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates, +9s
6. Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) UAE Team Emirates
7. Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Lidl-Trek, both at same time
8. Adam Yates (GBr) UAE Team Emirates, +10s
9. Jan Christen (Sui) UAE Team Emirates, +11s
10. Roger Adrià (Esp) Bora-Hansgrohe, +13s
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders.
An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides.
He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism.
-
-
From Marrakesh to the Sahara by bike: ancient cities, untouched routes and jaw-dropping views make Morocco a bucket list destination
Our North American editor biked across Morocco and fell in love, once again reminded of the bicycle’s power to expand horizons, challenge preconceptions and foster connections across cultures
By Anne-Marije Rook Published
-
Fulcrum Rapid Red Carbon gravel wheels review
An appealing combination of strength, low weight and smart aesthetics coupled with excellent tubeless performance
By Tim Russon Published
-
Yves Lampaert wins the opening time trial at the Tour de Suisse in Vaduz
The Belgian rider flew around the capital of Liechtenstein to take the first stage win and the overall lead of the race
By Joseph Lycett Published
-
Oscar Onley returns to racing after third collarbone break in eight months
Scot makes comeback for dsm-firmenich-Post NL at the Tour de Suisse after training stint at altitude
By Dan Challis Published
-
Denmark's new GC hope and a sober Wout van Aert: Five things we learned from the Tour de Suisse
It was a dark week in Switzerland but seven stages of racing still happened
By Adam Becket Published
-
Tour de Suisse stage six neutralised in tribute to Gino Mäder
Peloton to ride final 20km of route in memory of Swiss rider
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Gino Mäder resuscitated after terrifying Tour de Suisse crash
The Swiss rider was found unresponsive and airlifted to hospital
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Felix Gall powers to first major career win and overall race lead on stage four of Tour de Suisse
Gall takes over the GC lead from Mattias Skjelmose with Remco Evenepoel in third
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Mattias Skjelmose drops Remco Evenepoel to take Tour de Suisse lead and stage three victory
22-year-old tops GC by 17 seconds ahead of world champion
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Geraint Thomas takes overall victory at Tour de Suisse as Remco Evenepoel wins stage eight time-trial
The Welshman has found his form ahead of the Tour de France
By Pete Trifunovic Last updated