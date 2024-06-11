Thibau Nys claims 'unbelievable' Tour de Suisse stage three victory after recent crash

Young Belgian continues impressive form as Alberto Bettiol takes over race lead

Thibau Nys wins at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By
published

Thibau Nys (Lidl-Trek) bounced back to winning form as he triumphed from a slow-motion uphill sprint on day three of the Tour de Suisse

The 21-year-old Belgian, son of cyclo-cross great Sven Nys, held off Stevie Williams (Israel Premier Tech) at the line in Rüschlikon, claiming his sixth victory of the season. 

