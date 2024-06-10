Bryan Coquard hails "biggest victory" after Tour de Suisse stage two sprint

It was a chaotic finale after what was a hilly day out that kept fans guessing

Bryan Coquard wins stage two of the 2024 Tour de Suisse in Regensdorf
(Image credit: Getty Images / Tim De Waele)
By
published

French sprinter Bryan Coquard hailed his "biggest victory" after sprinting to the win in a chaotic finale on the second stage of the Tour de Suisse.

The 32-year-old Cofidis rider launched at around 250m to go, catching out Michael Matthews (Jayco-AlUla) and gapping Arnaud De Lie (Lotto-Dstny), who shipped a chain as he began his sprint.

James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields. 

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

