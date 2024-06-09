Yves Lampaert wins the opening time trial at the Tour de Suisse in Vaduz

The Belgian rider flew around the capital of Liechtenstein to take the first stage win and the overall lead of the race

Yves Lampaert on the podium of stage 1 of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Joseph Lycett
By
published

This year's edition of the Tour de Suisse got underway with a short opening time trial around Liechtenstein’s capital city of Vaduz on a technical 4.5km-long course. With a time of just over five minutes, Yves Lampaert flew around the course at an average speed of around 56km/h to take the victory as well as the overall lead of the race.

The Soudal Quick-Step rider set the benchmark fairly early on in the stage, with nobody able to better it throughout the day. This marks Lampaert’s first win since his time trial victory on the opening stage of the Tour de France in 2022 and shows that he is in good form ahead of this year’s race, which starts later this month.

Joseph Lycett

Joseph Lycett is a freelance journalist for Cycling Weekly, who contributes to our WorldTour racing coverage with race reports and news stories. Joe is also a keen cyclist, regularly racing in his local crits and time trials.

