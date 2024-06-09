Yves Lampaert wins the opening time trial at the Tour de Suisse in Vaduz
The Belgian rider flew around the capital of Liechtenstein to take the first stage win and the overall lead of the race
This year's edition of the Tour de Suisse got underway with a short opening time trial around Liechtenstein’s capital city of Vaduz on a technical 4.5km-long course. With a time of just over five minutes, Yves Lampaert flew around the course at an average speed of around 56km/h to take the victory as well as the overall lead of the race.
The Soudal Quick-Step rider set the benchmark fairly early on in the stage, with nobody able to better it throughout the day. This marks Lampaert’s first win since his time trial victory on the opening stage of the Tour de France in 2022 and shows that he is in good form ahead of this year’s race, which starts later this month.
It was an upset for the Swiss riders at their home race, as Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-EasyPost), Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) and Mauro Schmid (Jayco AlUla) all finished in the top ten, but narrowly missed out on the stage win. Bissegger came closest in second place, but even he finished three seconds down on Lampaert, a rather large margin over that sort of distance.
A strong performance from Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) saw him finish in third place on the stage, whilst the likes of João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates), Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek) and Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates) all made good starts to the race, as they look to contest the overall victory later in the race.
More to follow...
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Joseph Lycett is a freelance journalist for Cycling Weekly, who contributes to our WorldTour racing coverage with race reports and news stories. Joe is also a keen cyclist, regularly racing in his local crits and time trials.
-
-
'Stupid mistake' sees Ruby Roseman-Gannon beat SD Worx-Protime to stage four of the Tour of Britain Women as Lotte Kopecky wins overall
SD Worx-Protime attempted to win all four stages, but were beaten in Leigh
By Adam Becket Published
-
Primož Roglič seals the overall victory at the Critérium du Dauphiné after late scare on the Plateau des Glières
Carlos Rodríguez wins the final stage of the race with an attack on the final climb
By Joseph Lycett Published
-
Oscar Onley returns to racing after third collarbone break in eight months
Scot makes comeback for dsm-firmenich-Post NL at the Tour de Suisse after training stint at altitude
By Dan Challis Published
-
Denmark's new GC hope and a sober Wout van Aert: Five things we learned from the Tour de Suisse
It was a dark week in Switzerland but seven stages of racing still happened
By Adam Becket Published
-
Tour de Suisse stage six neutralised in tribute to Gino Mäder
Peloton to ride final 20km of route in memory of Swiss rider
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Gino Mäder resuscitated after terrifying Tour de Suisse crash
The Swiss rider was found unresponsive and airlifted to hospital
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Felix Gall powers to first major career win and overall race lead on stage four of Tour de Suisse
Gall takes over the GC lead from Mattias Skjelmose with Remco Evenepoel in third
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Mattias Skjelmose drops Remco Evenepoel to take Tour de Suisse lead and stage three victory
22-year-old tops GC by 17 seconds ahead of world champion
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Geraint Thomas takes overall victory at Tour de Suisse as Remco Evenepoel wins stage eight time-trial
The Welshman has found his form ahead of the Tour de France
By Pete Trifunovic Last updated
-
Thibaut Pinot wins Tour de Suisse stage seven as Sergio Higuita takes the overall lead
The Frenchman secured his second win of the year
By Pete Trifunovic Last updated