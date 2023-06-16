Gino Mäder resuscitated after terrifying Tour de Suisse crash

The Swiss rider was found unresponsive and airlifted to hospital

Gino Mäder at the TOur de Romandie 2023
(Image credit: Getty)
Tom Davidson
By Tom Davidson
published

Bahrain Victorious rider Gino Mäder needed to be resuscitated on Thursday after crashing into a ravine at the Tour de Suisse

The 26-year-old went off the roadside with Magnus Sheffield (Ineos Grenadiers) on the descent of the Albula Pass in the final kilometres of stage five. The duo were treated by paramedics at the scene, where Mäder was found unresponsive. 

He was then airlifted by helicopter to Chur hospital. 

A statement from the Tour de Suisse organisers read: “At race kilometre 197 in the descent from the Albula Pass, two riders crashed at very high speed. The race doctor was on the scene of the accident within two minutes. 

“Magnus Sheffield was responsive. He was transported to Samedan hospital with bruises and a concussion. 

“Gino Mäder lay motionless in the water. He was immediately resuscitated and then transported to Chur hospital by air ambulance. The severity of his injuries has not yet been fully clarified.”

See more

Mäder underwent hospital examinations on Thursday evening, however further news of his condition is yet to be released. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Gino,” the rider’s Bahrain Victorious team wrote in a statement. 

The race organiser added that they are also investigating the circumstances of the crash.

In a short thread on Twitter, world champion Remco Evenepoel criticised the finale of stage five, which concluded with a steep downhill. 

Evenepoel wrote: “I hope that the final of today’s stage is food for thought for both cycling organisers as well as ourselves as riders.

“While a summit finish would have been perfectly possible, it wasn’t a good decision to let us finish down this dangerous descent. As riders, we should also think about the risks we take going down a mountain. My thoughts and strength is with Gino Mäder and Magnus Sheffield.” 

A statement from Ineos Grenadiers revealed that Sheffield sustained a concussion and soft tissue damage. Both the American and Mäder have abandoned the race. 

For safety reasons, Friday’s sixth stage has been shortened. The route was scheduled to start by going over the Albula Pass, but following a rock avalanche, will instead begin in Chur at 12:30 CET (13:30 BST). The stage was meant to be the longest of the race, at 215.3km. It will now total just 140.9km. 

Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
News and Features Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders. 


An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. 


He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸