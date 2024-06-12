'It's for Gino': Torstein Træen wins Tour de Suisse stage four as Adam Yates takes control of race

Norwegian rider takes maiden professional victory as he wins from the break

Torstein Træen on stage four of the Tour de Suisse
Torstein Træen on stage four of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published

Torstein Træen attacked from the day's breakaway to win his first professional victory on stage four of the Tour de Suisse.

The Bahrain Victorious rider went up the road 156km from the finish, and was the final surviving man from the eight-strong break. He narrowly held off Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates) to take the win. Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek) finished third. 

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸