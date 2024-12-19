Ineos Grenadiers rider recovers from 'fighting for his life' to join new development squad

Theodor Storm and Peter Øxenberg to join Lotto Kern-Haus PSD Bank, Ineos Grenadiers' new devo team

theodor storm rides for Denmark at the 2023 World Championships
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published
in News

Theodor Storm, the Danish Ineos Grenadiers rider, has revealed that he spent some of 2024 "fighting for his life" after contracting a rare nervous condition.

The 19-year-old, who joined the WorldTour team ahead of the 2024 season, will now ride for the team's new development partner, Lotto Kern-Haus PSD Bank, next year, after recovering from Guillain-Barré syndrome.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1