Ineos Grenadiers rider recovers from 'fighting for his life' to join new development squad

Theodor Storm, the Danish Ineos Grenadiers rider, has revealed that he spent some of 2024 "fighting for his life" after contracting a rare nervous condition.

The 19-year-old, who joined the WorldTour team ahead of the 2024 season, will now ride for the team's new development partner, Lotto Kern-Haus PSD Bank, next year, after recovering from Guillain-Barré syndrome.

Storm never rode for Ineos Grenadiers, as he was diagnosed with the condition after the European Track Championships last January. However, he is set to make a full recovery, and will be joined at German squad Lotto Kern-Haus PSD Bank by fellow young Dane Peter Øxenberg, who signed for Ineos Grenadiers earlier this year.

Ineos announced their link up with Lotto Kern-Haus in November. At the time, the team's performance director, Dr Scott Drawer, said: "Lotto Kern-Haus PSD Bank provides an outstanding competitive environment which will give our youngest riders valuable racing experience. Key riders will be selected and placed with the Lotto Kern-Haus PSD Bank team while still being coached and supported by Ineos Grenadiers staff."

In an Instagram post, Storm revealed the reasons behind his absence from racing.

"Back in January, I had to take a step back from cycling because, right after I rode the Madison at European track championships, I was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome and had to spend months in the hospital," he wrote. "This has been the toughest year of my life so far, and it’s been difficult in so many ways. I went from achieving my dream of becoming a professional cyclist one moment, to fighting for my life the next.

"I will forever be grateful to my family for being there in the hardest of times. Of course, my thanks also go out to Ineos Grenadiers., who have supported me through all of this. They totally had my back, even when I wasn’t racing or training.

"Even though all of this felt incomprehensible, I feel lucky that my recovery has gone so well and that the doctors say it will be possible for me to get back to 100% again," he continued. "I am over the worst and back to full training, but there’s still work to be done.I am excited to return to road racing next season with Lotto Kern-Haus PSD Bank. This decision was made in collaboration with INEOS, and will help me ease back into racing the right way for the long term.

"I’ll still be attending training camps with the Grenadiers and receiving all the support I need, but this move will allow me to transition back into racing with Lotto Kern-Haus PSD Bank. This has been a super hard year for me, but I can see a bright future ahead, and I am excited to take the next step in my recovery in 2025."

"It's an exciting moment to see Peter and Theodor joining up with Lotto Kern-Haus PSD Bank as our development partnership continues apace," Drawer said this week. "We truly believe it's going to be the perfect environment for both riders to progress and prepare for life in the WorldTour.

"In addition to getting that crucial racing experience, the riders will also receive continual coaching and support from Ineos Grenadiers performance staff throughout the process. They are both superb young talents and we're looking forward to cheering on Peter and Theodor next season."

Øxenberg added: "To be able to race and gain experience with Lotto Kern-Haus PSD Bank, while continuing to work with the performance team at the Ineos Grenadiers, is a perfect scenario for a young rider. It's going to be a valuable step on the road to turning professional and I can't wait to get started next season and continue my development."