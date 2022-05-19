Caleb Ewan pulls out of 'Giro from hell' as he switches focus to Tour de France
The Australian won't start stage 12 as he leaves the Giro empty-handed
Caleb Ewan has withdrawn from the 2022 Giro d'Italia following the conclusion of stage 11, as the Australian now turns his attention to preparing for the Tour de France in July.
Confirmed by his Lotto-Soudal team, Ewan always intended to pull out before the big mountain stages started to come thick and fast. Part of that plan also involved him picking up some wins, though, which ultimately never came to fruition, with the 27-year-old calling the race the 'Giro from hell'.
The decision means that Ewan won't take to the start line of stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia 2022 route, a 204km ride from Parma to Genova. He will now start to prepare for the Tour de France, where he will hope for a much stronger showing in a couple of months time.
A Lotto-Soudal statement said: “Lotto Soudal rider Caleb Ewan will not be at the start of stage twelve of the Giro, raced between Parma and Genova. As initially planned, the Australian will leave the Giro during the second week of racing. With plenty of mountain stages coming up, together with the team it was decided that Ewan will be heading home.
🇮🇹 #Giro@CalebEwan will not be at the start of stage twelve of the Giro. As initially planned, the Australian will leave the Giro during the second week of racing. With plenty of mountain stages coming up, together with the team it was decided that Ewan will be heading home. pic.twitter.com/LyqduJS5dRMay 19, 2022
“Following a short period of rest, the sprinter will build up towards his next big goal of the season, the Tour de France, where he will also be targeting victories in the sprint stages.”
The Australian started the 2022 Giro d'Italia looking to add to his five stage career wins at the Grand Tour, and perhaps even lead the points jersey at some stage, too.
Instead, Ewan endured a tumultuous period at the Giro, leading him to call it the 'Giro from hell' on Instagram. This came after stage ten, where he finished dead last and 31 minutes and 18 seconds behind winner Biniam Girmay, compounding the misery he faced in four previous races up until that point.
Stage 11 seemed like the last roll of the dice for Ewan to take a victory, but he could only manage fifth-place on the run to the line as he called time on his racing at the Italian Grand Tour this year.
His decision to leave early isn't new though. Ewan has competed in five Giros and never finished any, choosing to chase early sprint stage wins before withdrawing to enable optimal Tour de France preparation.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Hi, I'm a Trainee News Writer at Cycling Weekly.
I have worked for Future across its various sports titles since December 2020, writing news for Cycling Weekly, FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture. I am currently studying for a NCTJ qualification alongside my role as Trainee News Writer at the company.
Prior to joining Future I attended Cardiff University, earning a degree in Journalism & Communications.
-
-
Mark Cavendish wants to continue for 'at least' two more years
Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl sprinter turns 37 this weekend
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Canyon offers Aeroad with new build options designed to increase accessibility
While the frameset remains unchanged the 2022 line-up includes DT Swiss wheels throughout and power meters from SLX level upwards
By Luke Friend • Published
-
Caleb Ewan's struggles continue at 'Giro d'Italia from hell'
The Australian rider seemed dejected on Instagram after finishing over 30 minutes on stage ten
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Caleb Ewan latest rider to withdraw from Milan-San Remo with illness
The Australian has picked up a stomach flu, joining Jasper Stuyven, Julian Alaphilippe and Sonny Colbrelli on the sick bed
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Five talking points from stage two of the Giro d'Italia 2021
Gaviria's run-in with a team-mate, confusion at the intermediate sprint, and Merlier's big win - don't miss these moments from the first sprint
By Stephen Puddicombe • Published
-
Caleb Ewan sharpens his Giro sprint in Yorkshire
Caleb Ewan calls the Tour de Yorkshire is ‘perfect preparation’ for the Giro d'Italia which starts next Friday, as he takes two second places in the race's two bunch sprints
By James Shrubsall • Published