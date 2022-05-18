Caleb Ewan's struggles continue at 'Giro d'Italia from hell'
The Australian rider seemed dejected on Instagram after finishing over 30 minutes on stage ten
Caleb Ewan's woes at the 2022 Giro d'Italia continued on stage ten yesterday, with the Australian referring to the race as the "Giro from hell" on Instagram.
Crossing the line in Jesi dead last and 31 minutes and 18 seconds after stage winner Biniam Girmay (Intermarché–Wanty–Gobert Matériaux), Ewan just managed to make it within the time limit to ensure he starts stage 11 of the Grand Tour today.
Riding alone at the back of the race for 80km further compounded the Lotto-Soudal rider's difficulties, as teammate Roger Kluge had to leave him further behind in order to make the time limit himself, with the German finishing a minute and a half up ahead.
"The Giro from hell continued for me today [Tuesday]," Ewan wrote on Instagram. "Got dropped with around 80km to go alone and just made it within the time limit. Since my crash on the first stage I feel like my Giro just keeps going down hill.
"Another sprint chance tomorrow so I’m hoping to turn it around."
A post shared by Caleb Ewan (@calebewan)
A photo posted by on
Referring to stage 11, a 203km flat race from Santarcangelo di Romagna to Reggio Emilia, Ewan indicates he will throw everything he has at the day in an attempt to change his fortunes around. The Australian came into the 2022 Giro d'Italia full of optimism that he would add to his five stage wins at the Italian Grand Tour and potentially even take the points jersey come the end of the race.
However, it hasn't quite worked out that way for him.
The Lotto-Soudal rider looked nailed on to secure at least a podium place on the opening stage in Hungary, but a touch of wheels with Biniam Girmay saw him crash just 200m from the line and subsequently finish way down the order.
On stage three, Ewan finished eighth as he failed to get his sprint going as Mark Cavendish won, while the peloton dropped him on stage five, leaving him unable to compete in the final bunch sprint.
Perhaps most hellish of all of Ewan's results came on stage six, though. Rather than taking solace in finishing on the second step of the podium, Ewan no doubt rued the day as a missed opportunity to take the win.
Coming into the final 100m, the 27-year-old overtook Cavendish as he looked set to take his first stage win of the Grand Tour, but Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) just managed to pip him to the first place through a superior throw, with a photo finish deciding the final placings.
Regardless, stage 11 presents one of three more chances Ewan has at this year's Giro to emerge victorious, with two further flat days scheduled for stage 13 and 18, respectively.
Hi, I'm a Trainee News Writer at Cycling Weekly.
I have worked for Future across its various sports titles since December 2020, writing news for Cycling Weekly, FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture. I am currently studying for a NCTJ qualification alongside my role as Trainee News Writer at the company.
Prior to joining Future I attended Cardiff University, earning a degree in Journalism & Communications.
