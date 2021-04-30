Belgium | Team website

Photo by Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux

Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux started out as BMC Racing in 2007 before becoming CCC Team in 2019 before the Polish sponsor dropped out due to cutbacks during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

Continuum Sports, the organisation who has owned the team since it started, sold their WorldTour licence to the Pro Continental team, Circus-Wanty Gobert for the 2021 season.

The team changed the team's name to Intermarché-Wanty Gobert Matériaux and have signed some of the riders who were on the books of CCC whereas other teams had to go elsewhere.

Greg Van Avermaet and Cadel Evans were probably the most successful riders for the team back in it with wins at Paris-Roubaix and the overall at the Tour de France in 2011.

2020 was a very tough year with the team having to wait for August and the Tour of Hungary before getting their first wins of the season and even longer for their first WorldTour at the rescheduled Giro d'Italia.