Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
Belgium | Team website
Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux started out as BMC Racing in 2007 before becoming CCC Team in 2019 before the Polish sponsor dropped out due to cutbacks during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.
Continuum Sports, the organisation who has owned the team since it started, sold their WorldTour licence to the Pro Continental team, Circus-Wanty Gobert for the 2021 season.
The team changed the team's name to Intermarché-Wanty Gobert Matériaux and have signed some of the riders who were on the books of CCC whereas other teams had to go elsewhere.
Greg Van Avermaet and Cadel Evans were probably the most successful riders for the team back in it with wins at Paris-Roubaix and the overall at the Tour de France in 2011.
2020 was a very tough year with the team having to wait for August and the Tour of Hungary before getting their first wins of the season and even longer for their first WorldTour at the rescheduled Giro d'Italia.
Latest
Josef Černý solos away from breakaway to Giro d'Italia 2020 stage 19 victory
The Czech rider took a solo victory on the truncated stage 19
-
CCC Team sells WorldTour licence to Circus-Wanty Gobert
CCC Team have agreed to sell their WorldTour licence to Belgian ProTeam Circus-Wanty Gobert.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Ilnur Zakarin abandons Tour de France 2020 day after crash in the neutral zone
Ilnur Zakarin has abandoned the Tour de France 2020 a day after he crashed in the neutral zone.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Matteo Trentin latest rider to leave CCC Team as squad’s future still looks bleak
Matteo Trentin is the latest rider to leave CCC Team as the Polish WorldTour squad is still looking for sponsorship.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
CCC Team let riders search for new contracts as still no sponsor found
CCC Team are now letting their riders search for new contracts as management have not yet found a new sponsor for 2021.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
'I have no options in this team anymore': Greg Van Avermaet confirms he'll leave CCC Team
The Olympic champion has been with the team since 2011
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
CCC try to refuse leader's jersey at Tour of Poland as it isn't 'appropriate'
CCC Team tried to gift the lead to Deceuninck-Quick Step but race rules prevented that from happening.
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Rumours CCC Team may have found new sponsor with €20 million budget
Rumours are circulating that CCC Team may have found a new sponsor with a €20 million budget.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Greg Van Avermaet considering transfer as CCC Team lose main sponsor
Greg Van Avermaet is considering a transfer as CCC Team are due to lose their main sponsor at the end of the year.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Jim Ochowicz confirms CCC will end sponsorship at end of season
The hunt is now on to find a new financial backer
By Jonny Long •