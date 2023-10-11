Intermarché-Circus-Wanty riders withdrawn from race over 'racist' gesture

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Intermarché-Circus-Wanty rider Madis Mihkels has been sent home from the Tour of Guangxi after a photo emerged of him making a "racist" gesture on social media. Gerben Thijssen, the rider who posted the photo, has also been withdrawn from the race.

Mihkels was pictured on teammate Thijssen's Instagram making a crude action with his eyes while in Beihai, in the south of China, where Intermarché are for the Tour of Guangxi, which begins tomorrow. Thijsen's Instagram story, along with his account, have now been removed. Screenshots are still circulating on social media, where people labelled the action as "racist".

In a statement published on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday morning, Intermarché apologised, and said that the "necessary disciplinary steps" would be taken over the incident.

"We sincerely regret the behaviour of our rider Madis Mihkels and the images shown on the social media," the team said. "We would like to apologise to the Chinese people and fans, to the government of Guangxi, to the Chinese Cycling Association, and all parties involved in the organisation of Tour of Guangxi for the image given of our sport.

"For ever, our team Intermarché-Circus-Wanty, composed of more than 15 nationalities in our project, and our partners always defend firmly equal opportunities and fight daily against racism. We will withdraw Madis Mihkels from the race and take the necessary disciplinary steps to close this incident."

A later updated statement said that Thijssen was also withdrawn.

It is an abrupt end to Mihkels' first year with Intermarché, during which time he won a stage of the Deutschland Tour. Thijssen was the winner of this year's Ronde van Limburg and Bredene Koksijde Classic.

Mihkels is not the first to be sent home from a race after a social media controversy. In 2019, Iljo Keisse was thrown off of the Tour of San Juan after he was photographed miming a sex act behind the woman, who said she felt “disrespected and worthless” after the incident.

In 2019, Gianni Moscon was suspended by Team Sky after an incident at the Tour de Romandie during which the 23-year-old said racist insults to FDJ's Kévin Reza.

The Italian was given a "formal written warning", suspended from racing for six weeks, and was sent to a "diversity awareness course".

In 2020, Trek-Segafredo's Quinn Simmons apologised for tweeting a black hand emoji while stating his support for Donald Trump, adding he did not intend it to be interpreted as racist.

The 19-year-old Trek-Segafredo rider was caught up in controversy after tweeting "Bye" followed by a black hand emoji in response to Dutch commentator José Been, who had told her followers to unfollow her if they supported US President Donald Trump.