Iljo Keisse reported to police at Vuelta a San Juan after miming sex act while posing for picture with fan

The woman said she felt 'disrespected and worthless' after asking for a photo with the Deceuninck – Quick-Step riders

Iljo Keisse has been reported to police by a fan after he mimed a sex act while posing for a picture.

The Deceuninck – Quick-Step pro and team-mates were approached by café worker who asked for a picture ahead of the Vuelta a San Juan in Argentina.

While posing with the fan Keisse allegedly brushed his genitals against her and appeared to mime a sex act, according to Argentinian newspaper Telesol Diario.

The woman, who spoke out on the condition of anonymity, told the newspaper: “I thought it was an accident, but I later realised that it was not like that.

“I am very angry. They disrespected me – I was working.

“They can not come to another country and treat women as things, as something insignificant and worthless.

“I hope that at least they sanction him or call attention to what he did.”

The fan added that her partner witnessed the incident and that she has spoken to lawyers about the next step.

She said she heard the team members laughing but didn’t realise why until after the incident.

Keisse and his Quick-Step team-mates were out on a training riding in Argentina on Friday (January 25) when the woman asked for a picture.

The photo shows the woman posing with the group of riders from the Belgian WorldTour team, with one raising two fingers above her head while Keisse is posed behind her with one arm raised behind his head.

The story emerged in the Argentinian press on Monday (January 28) and was quickly picked up by European media.

A spokesperson for Deceuninck – Quick-Step told Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws: “Iljo has explained and apologised deeply.

“The pose was meant as a joke, but now he feels very bad about it.

“The case remains without consequences after he apologised.”

Cycling Weekly has approached Deceuninck – Quick-Step for comment.