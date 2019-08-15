British rider Fred Wright given stagiaire opportunity with WorldTour team

Young Brit Fred Wright will be given an opportunity as a stagiaire for a WorldTour for the rest of the 2019 season.

The 20-year-old will join CCC Team to gain more experience of racing at the highest level and help him develop his talent after an impressive year.

Wright, winner of stage seven of this year’s Baby Giro, will debut with the team at the Deutschland Tour later this month.

Jim Ochowicz, the general manager of Polish team CCC, said: “In the short time Fred Wright has spent as a road racer, he has shown a lot of potential which was confirmed with his stage win at the Giro Ciclistico d’Italia earlier this year.

“Fred already has experience racing against WorldTour teams, at the Tour of Britain and Tour de Yorkshire for example, but he will now have the chance to learn from some of our most experienced riders, as well as working with our performance team.”

Wright has already had plenty of success on the track, being crowned under-23 European Madison champion this year, and previously having been junior European omnium champion and part of a junior Euro-winning team pursuit squad.

Wright said: “I didn’t think I would necessarily be prioritising racing on the road, but the way that this year has gone I would like to step up and try to race on the road for the next few years so I’m really looking forward to racing with CCC Team.

“I’m hoping to gain as much experience as possible and really just see what it’s like racing at the top level in a WorldTour team. I just want to enjoy it too. I like the look of my race schedule and I think the races will suit me as a rider.”