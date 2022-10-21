Tweets of the week: Ineos go for a kickabout in Nice, Tom Pidcock for PM and the next MVDP

A roundup of the best cycling social media content out there from the past week

Tom Pidcock
Tom Pidcock is in a hurry to get to Downing Street to throw his helmet into the ring
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By Tom Thewlis
published

After the longest week in UK history it’s finally Friday and you know what time it is, it’s time for yet another edition of tweets of the week. 

The cycling transfer window is now in full swing, and we’ve seen multiple WorldTour riders moving elsewhere and the season of mud, beer and drama (aka the Cyclocross season!) will soon get underway. Mathieu Van der Poel and Marianne Vos are both the two big names expected to compete in competition this autumn therefore providing plenty of reason to tune in. 

Elsewhere, reverberations have continued to be felt throughout the cycling community at that new sponsorship deal as well as the sad news that team Ribble Weldtite are no more

In the wider world the soap opera at Number 10 has continued to unfold with shocking revelations. Since the news that UK prime minister Liz Truss’s time in power lasted less time than Dan Bigham’s hour record, we’ve had multiple cyclists throw their helmets into the ring to take over behind Number 10's big black door. 

We've also seen pro cyclists try their hand at football as well as have a night out on the town.

Once again, we have gone to the trouble of sorting through the minefield that is social media to pull together the best cycling related content out there. 

Happy reading!

1. WHAT HAPPENS ON TOUR STAYS ON TOUR

See more

2. ETHAN VERNON WILL BE GETTING A VALENTINES DAY CARD OR TWO NEXT YEAR!

See more

3. YOU'RE THE BEST! NO, YOU'RE THE BEST!

See more

4. JUANPE TURNS TO FOOTBALL!

See more

5. BINIAM HAS A NEW FRIEND ON THE WORLDTOUR

See more

6. IS THIS THE BEST NATIONAL ANTHEM EVER?

See more

7. MICHAEL VALGREN MAKES AMAZING PROGRESS

A post shared by EF Education–EasyPost (@efprocycling) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

8. THE NEXT MATHIEU VAN DER POEL FOLLOWS IN HIS HEROES FOOTSTEPS!

See more

9. DAN BIGHAM KNOWS HOW TO HOLD A HOT SEAT FOR LONGER THAN LIZ TRUSS!

See more

10. 47 IS THE MAGIC NUMBER LIZ

See more

11. CONOR HAS A NIGHT TO REMEMBER 

A post shared by Connor Swift (@swiftconnor) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

12. TOM PIDCOCK FOR PM!

See more

13. BEND IT LIKE BEN SWIFT 

A post shared by Ben Swift (@swiftybswift) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

14. INEOS GRENADIERS FC MAY WELL CATCH ON

See more

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1