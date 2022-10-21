Tweets of the week: Ineos go for a kickabout in Nice, Tom Pidcock for PM and the next MVDP

After the longest week in UK history it’s finally Friday and you know what time it is, it’s time for yet another edition of tweets of the week.

The cycling transfer window is now in full swing, and we’ve seen multiple WorldTour riders moving elsewhere and the season of mud, beer and drama (aka the Cyclocross season!) will soon get underway. Mathieu Van der Poel and Marianne Vos are both the two big names expected to compete in competition this autumn therefore providing plenty of reason to tune in.

Elsewhere, reverberations have continued to be felt throughout the cycling community at that new sponsorship deal as well as the sad news that team Ribble Weldtite are no more.

In the wider world the soap opera at Number 10 has continued to unfold with shocking revelations. Since the news that UK prime minister Liz Truss’s time in power lasted less time than Dan Bigham’s hour record, we’ve had multiple cyclists throw their helmets into the ring to take over behind Number 10's big black door.

We've also seen pro cyclists try their hand at football as well as have a night out on the town.

Once again, we have gone to the trouble of sorting through the minefield that is social media to pull together the best cycling related content out there.

Happy reading!

1. WHAT HAPPENS ON TOUR STAYS ON TOUR

2. ETHAN VERNON WILL BE GETTING A VALENTINES DAY CARD OR TWO NEXT YEAR!

3. YOU'RE THE BEST! NO, YOU'RE THE BEST!

5. BINIAM HAS A NEW FRIEND ON THE WORLDTOUR

6. IS THIS THE BEST NATIONAL ANTHEM EVER?

7. MICHAEL VALGREN MAKES AMAZING PROGRESS

9. DAN BIGHAM KNOWS HOW TO HOLD A HOT SEAT FOR LONGER THAN LIZ TRUSS!

10. 47 IS THE MAGIC NUMBER LIZ

11. CONOR HAS A NIGHT TO REMEMBER

12. TOM PIDCOCK FOR PM!

13. BEND IT LIKE BEN SWIFT

14. INEOS GRENADIERS FC MAY WELL CATCH ON