Dutch pro suffers brain haemorrhage after being hit by scooter
Maurits Lammertink was rushed to hospital with serious injuries and underwent brain surgery that night
A dutch pro rider has been rushed to hospital after being hit by a scooter while out with his family in the Netherlands.
Maurits Lammertink, who rides for Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux, was out with his partner and two children for a relaxed day after he heard the news he was not selected for the Tour de France, which starts on Saturday, June 26.
While his wife looked after his children, Lammertink went to get ice creams at Van der Poel Ijs in Hengelo. As he went back to get the final one the Dutchman was struck by a scooter. Lammertink was severely injured with an ambulance arriving quickly on the scene.
The 30-year-old was rushed to hospital with brain injuries and underwent surgery later that night on Tuesday, June 22 into early Wednesday morning, confirmed Lammertink's wife to Tubantia.
Lammertink is now in a stable condition and will continue to recover at hospital in Hengelo after suffering a brain haemorrhage.
His team released a statement saying: "On Tuesday evening, Maurits Lammertink was struck by a scooter near his home while walking with his family. He suffers from head trauma and underwent overnight surgery for a brain haemorrhage. His condition is now stable and the injuries are not life-threatening anymore.
"Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux would like to thank the medical team, and wish Maurits the smoothest recovery possible.
"We will keep you informed on the progress of Maurits recovery process."
Lammertink last raced on Sunday, June 20 at the Dutch national championships road race where he came 39th behind winner Timo Roosen (Jumbo-Visma).
He has been a professional for over a decade with wins at the Tour of Luxembourg as well as stage wins at the Tour du Limousin and the Belgium Tour.
He recently raced at the Tour de France build-up race of the Tour de Suisse but had to abandon after stage four. But has taken part in 20 races this season including a full Ardennes Classics campaign.
It is not yet known when Lammertink will return to racing but for now, the focus will be on recovery.
